Ian’s Table: A nibble of wood ear

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing Reporter

There is no name under which wood ear fungus (黑木耳) is known that manages to make it appealing. This is a shame as it is a wonderful food that is remarkably easy to use and full of healthful benefits. It’s proper name, auricularia auricula-judae sets it up for controversy, as this translates as Jew’s ear, with all the consequent possibilities for antisemitic references.

The fungus is also known as jelly ear, a term that is unattractive but has the advantage of being descriptive, as the wood ear fungus does indeed have a slightly gelatinous texture when raw and bears vague similarities to an elephant ear.

THE STORY OF THE JEW’S EAR

Wood ear fungus has some history in the west and there are records of its use in the 19th century in the treatment of sore throats and jaundice, but it is not widely consumed nowadays and is generally available only in Asian markets.

The etymology of Jew’s ear is interesting in itself, even if this common name has fallen out of favor today. Indeed, there have even been moves to alter its scientific appellation to something less controversial. The name is said to be a reference to Judas Iscariot as the fungus is often found on the wood of elder trees, a tree from which Judas is said to have hung himself after his betrayal of Jesus. Various sources in the debate over nomenclature have argued that the “Jew” in Jew’s ear references Judas, who was a Jew, rather than the Jewish people, and so is not antisemitic. For all that, wood fungus now seems to be the preferred term.

As a matter of clarification, wood ear fungus is closely related to cloud ear fungus (auricularia polytricha). There are many similarities in appearance and the two may often be used interchangeably in the market, though technically cloud ear fungus should be known as hairy wood ear (毛木耳 ).

The wood ear fungus has all the notable features of a modern health food. This starts with its low caloric count, followed by its richness in amino acids, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. To obtain its benefits most directly, Taiwanese cooks make the gelatinous ear into a sweet thick soup that can be drunk as a tonic or desert. The most common appearance of wood ear fungus in Taiwan is in the ubiquitous sour-hot soup (酸辣湯) that is inevitably served at dumpling houses as well as northern Chinese eateries. It also makes an appearance as a cold dish (very much an acquired taste) and in the classic dish of mooshu fried noodles (see recipe).

Fresh wood ear fungus can be found throughout the year in supermarkets. The fungus is also available in dry form which can keep in the pantry for months. To reconstitute the dried fungus, just soak in water for about eight hours. Depending on the texture you prefer, fresh wood ear fungus can also be soaked before cooking for up to 10 minutes, but if you prefer a crunchy texture, a quick rinse in water is sufficient.

MOOSHU UP CLOSE

Mooshu noodles are a classic of northern Chinese cuisine and like many a classic dish there are about as many ways of preparing it as there are cooks. Given its extreme simplicity, this is quite an achievement. And it is not only the method that comes in for heated debate. The very name has given rise to much misunderstanding and much ink has been used in efforts to clarify its provenance.

It is a common misconception that the “mooshu” (木須) in the name refers to wood ear fungus, which is one of only three fixed elements in this dish. The other two ingredients being eggs and noodles. Of course, as any Taiwanese person with gastronomic pretensions knows, the reference to “wood” in “mooshu” is a complete red herring, and will tell you in tones that conveys the profound mystery inherent in the complexities of Chinese culinary culture that mooshu noodles is nothing more than fried noodles with eggs.