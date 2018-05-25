Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

The Charismatic Rebirth of Yore is currently on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (MOCA, Taipei). The group show takes a fresh look at the boundaries between different creative fields, by bringing together works by 13 artists, designers and craftsmen from Hong Kong and Taiwan. “The goal [of art] is to break free from previous categorization of art and return it to life. [I]t is an attempt to … perceive this world from a new perspective,” writes the museum. The show includes works of fashion, lifestyle aesthetics, traditional craftwork and contemporary art. The five Hong Kong artists present works from a collective project in which they apprentice themselves to old craft masters in Hong Kong. Singchin Lo’s (盧聲前) Pass and Present (給‧與現在) is a highly ornamental installation that incorporates traditional ceramic patterns into wallpaper and clothing designs. Koyo William Cheung’s (張國威) Finding Balance in Life is a pair of conceptual dresses inspired by the natural cycle of life and death. In this work, Cheung draws on the traditional Chinese concepts of yin and yang, and interprets the five elements with gold leaf, metal, glass, plastic and tree branches.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39, Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2559-6615. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until June 15

Artist Wu I-chien (吳怡蒨) creates paintings and mixed media works that address the culture of medical practices and pill consumption in Taiwan. Wu considers herself an artivist, a portmanteau of art and activist, to describe creative practices with a strong emphasis on community engagement and social change. Wu says that Taiwanese, particularly the elderly, excessively stock up on drugs and accumulate substantial collections at home. “Keeping medicine close is as comforting as having candies in their pockets, while purchasing drugs is satisfying like shopping in the malls,” says the artist. Wu’s solo exhibition, Bitter & Sweet II, at Nunu Fine Art features a selection of drawings, paintings and installations that focus on the commercialization of pills and the dangers of their misleading packaging. “Taking pills is no longer a painful and serious deal. Bottles displayed in pharmacies are no longer made in plain white, but are now covered in colorful packaging, boosting people’s desire to purchase through visual stimulation,” writes the gallery. Show highlights include a huge installation of packaged drugs juxtaposed with candies and snacks. The drugs are arranged like small product mountains and firework formations that create an ominously joyful and celebratory impression of drugs sold over the counter.

■ Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術), 5, Ln 67, Jinshan S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市金山南路1段67巷5號), tel: (02) 3322-6207. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7pm, or by appointment

■ Until June 24

The Sisyphus Ver. 20.18 (薛西弗斯Ver. 20.18) is a group exhibition of video, performance, installation, sound, text and digital media by 12 international and local artists who share an interest in the politics and technologies of labor. The title refers to the Greek mythological story of Sisyphus, who was condemned to eternity to repeat the task of pushing a rock up a mountain. Expanding on the story’s theme of redundancy, the show “offers us new ways to look at contemporary issues and positions of ambivalence that otherwise remain a complex conundrum at their best, or depressive burdens at their worst,” writes curators Francis Almendarez, Lin Yi-chun (林怡君) and Wang Hsuan (王萱). Participating artists are described as laborers, producers and creators who reflect on their life and the value of their work in relation to different contexts of history, memory and technology. Chen Chun-yu’s (陳俊宇) Anti-V.O.C 2018 is an interactive installation consisting of two upright pianos and a projection of the English flag. Shane McCarthy’s Fourier Analysis for Bird Watchers is a single channel video that includes associations of machine-to-machine communication.