‘Thriftiness is sexy’: show examines Germans’ mania for saving

By Kate Connolly / The Guardian, Berlin

The German habit of saving money is so entrenched it has come to define the national character, according to the curators of an exhibition who say they hope to spark a much-needed debate about whether the obsession is healthy.

Saving — History of a German Virtue at the German Historical Museum in Berlin seeks to uncover why saving money is central to most Germans’ lives — even in times of historically low interest rates.

“In Germany everyone takes it for granted that they should save, both privately and on a state level,” said Robert Muschalla, an economic historian and the main curator. “The idea of making sure you stay in the black, is seen as a goal that is worth striving for at all costs, and is fetishistically stuck to.”

Saving boxes, money socks and piggy banks from every era since the foundation of the German nation in 1871 are on display in the exhibition. They illustrate the everyday acceptance of saving in Germany, as well as the extent to which it has been linked not just with personal morality but with serving a national purpose.

“The fate of the nation rests solely in our own strength,” reads the epithet on one box from the Nazi era. Another from 1900 reads: “Without saving your chest will be empty. If you have nothing, you’ll be a burden.”

Muschalla, together with the director of the museum, Raphael Gross, say the exhibition — believed to be the first ever on the subject anywhere — was largely a response to the international exasperation felt towards Germany during the the eurozone crisis. Germany was accused of traumatizing southern Europeans, particularly the Greeks , with its insistence that they bring their unmanageable deficits into line by imposing German-style austerity measures.

“The question is, why are Germans often so proud to be the world’s champion savers?” Gross said before the exhibition’s opening at the weekend.

It includes media coverage that reflects the anger towards the unyielding German obsession with fiscal discipline. The cover of one Greek magazine shows Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, depicted as a terrorist in an orange jumpsuit.

BELT-TIGHTENING GERMANS

Most Germans are appalled at such insinuations. But many will readily admit that belt-tightening and putting off enjoying the fruits of their labor are German-specific traits. Some put it down to the Protestant work ethic that has a great influence on German life to this day. The state where saving is most prevalent, however, is Baden-Wurttemberg, which is mainly Catholic.

The exhibition also explores certain advertising slogans including the highly successful “Geiz ist Geil,” or “Thriftiness is sexy,” which was used by a major electronics retailer for several years.

“This is the worst phrase to have been invented in this country since ‘Heil Hitler,’” says Henryk Broder, a controversial commentator for the daily Die Welt and a speaking head on a video loop in the exhibition. “While I would myself baulk at paying 24 for a salade nicoise, I think saving can sometimes be pathological.” He calls the “national sport” of collecting coupons and driving considerable distances between supermarkets to pick up the money-off deals “a waste of a life.”

The exhibition examines the origin of savings banks. The first savings bank in the world was founded in Hamburg in 1778. It was inspired by the enlightenment ideals of social progress and was set up to serve the urban poor and help them emerge from their plight.