Highlight: A look at tomorrow’s stars today

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Focus Dance Company (焦點舞團), the student-run troupe of Taipei National University of the Arts’ (TNUA, 國立臺北藝術大學) School of Dance, launches its Skyline-Fearless (撞牆天團) tour at its Guandu (關渡) campus home theater on Friday next week.

The tour, under the artistic directorship of assistant professor Wu Su-chun (吳素君), features 10 works by nine student or alumni choreographers, including Tsai Yi-ting, (蔡宜庭), Chang Chieh-hann (張杰瀚) and Lin Tse-an (林則安), plus two works by well-known alumni: Cloud Gate 2 (雲門2) artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍) and Lai Hung-chung (賴翃中).

The content of the shows will vary with different combinations of works, although both Cheng’s and Lai’s pieces will be performed for every show.

Lai, who had a stellar year on the international choreographic competition circuit last year and has formed his own troupe, Hung Dance (翃舞製作), created Bony (嶙峋), while Cheng allowed Focus to perform The Wall (牆), a 21-minute work set to Michael Gordon’s Weather One that premiered in 2009 and was overhauled two years later.

■ Friday and Saturday next week at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday next week at 2:30pm at the Taipei National University of the Arts Dance Theater (國立臺北藝術大學展演藝術中心戲劇廳), 1 Xueyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市學園路1號). Tickets are NT$450, or NT$1,000 for a “sponsorship” ticket and are available online at www.artsticket.com.tw, at convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door. The two matinees are sold out.

■ Tour dates: April 14 at 7:30pm at the Chiayi Performing Arts Center (嘉義縣表演藝術中心演藝廳), 265, Jianguo Rd Sec 2, Minsyong Township, Chiayi County (嘉義縣民雄鄉建國路二段265號); April 20 at the Jhongli Arts Center (中壢藝術館), 16 Jhungmei Rd, Taoyuan City (桃園市中壢區中美路16號); May 5 at the Da-Dong Cultural Center (大東文化藝術中心) 161 Guangyuan Rd, Kaohsiung City (高雄市光遠路161號); May 12 at the Taichung Chungshan Hall (台中中山堂), 98 Hsuehshi Rd, Taichung City (台中市學士路98號). All performances start at 7:30pm.

■ Tickets range from NT$250 to NT$450, with some NT$1,000 sponsorship tickets depending on the location, and are available online at www.artsticket.com.tw, at convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door.