Book review: A fresh look at a celebrated Chinese writer

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter

I am really grateful, not for the first time, to Harvard University Press. I’d previously found the celebrated Chinese writer Lu Xun (魯迅) somewhat indigestible, but these fluent and engaging translations of many of his essays have converted me in no insignificant way.

Spanning the era when China transitioned from centuries of imperial rule to become the Republic of China, Lu was very much the product of his age. His work is characterized by criticism of Chinese traditions and habits of mind, by frequent calls for modernization, and by the sometimes qualified enthusiasm he expressed for left-wing Chinese opinion.

Because of these left-wing sympathies his writings were banned in Taiwan until the late 1980s, when so much else changed in Taiwanese society. But today the name of his most famous creation, Ah-Q, appears on a brand of Taiwanese instant noodles.

The relation between Lu’s work and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was complex, however. On the one hand the KMT banned his work on the grounds of his communist sympathies, and even during his lifetime Lu lived his later life in the Japanese concession in Shanghai to protect himself from the KMT’s “white terror.” (Yes, this was operational in China, even before the KMT began to concentrate its activities in Taiwan). But, on the other hand, the KMT valued his critique of imperial China, and uncritically borrowed his calls on China to modernize.

It’s noteworthy that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), too, was not always entirely happy with Lu. Firstly, he never joined the party, and secondly he was skeptical about some trends in communist thinking. Mao Zedong, nonetheless, wrote the inscription that stands over his grave. He died in 1936, in other words well before the Communists took control of the whole of China.

Publication Notes JOTTINGS UNDER LAMPLIGHT By Lu Xun Edited by Eileen J. Cheng and Kirk A. Denton 344 pages Harvard University Press



Jottings Under Lamplight is a major set of new translations of many of Lu’s essays. Around half of them have been translated before, by Gladys Yang and Yang Xianyi (in 1956 and 1980). But these new editors consider that the English in the older versions was “at times stilted,” and that this combined with cases of omission and emendation. The rest of the essays are translated for the first time.

Lu Xun started off as a critic of Chinese traditions. He went to Japan with the aim of becoming a doctor, but his exposure to Western medicine there made him believe traditional Chinese medicine was, “wittingly or unwittingly,” fraudulent, as he writes in the preface to Outcry (吶喊, 1922). Similarly, he was instrumental in founding Wilderness (莽原) magazine for writers seeking to modernize China.

Reading the texts assembled here, it’s impossible not to notice how often Lu refers to people who hate his writings. Given the social context in China as a whole, this hostility isn’t surprising. The new seeking to replace the received will, after all, always encounter opposition, especially among the old.

Several pieces here refer to Lu’s 1921-1922 novella The True Story of Ah-Q (阿Q正傳), confronting queries such as why he made his character become a revolutionary, and why he had him executed for a minor crime as a “grand finale.” The story concerns a peasant of little education whose cast of mind exemplifies what Lu saw as the characteristic faults of the traditional Chinese mentality.

In What Happens After Nora Walks Out (娜拉走後怎樣, 1924), Lu considers Ibsen’s play The Doll’s House where as the play ends a housewife, Nora, leaves her husband and family to seek an independent life. Lu says such a woman in China would only meet degradation (i.e. turn to prostitution) or return home. But he goes on to say that in an ideal society of the future, in which men and women were equal and money divided equally between husbands and wives, then she might stand a chance.