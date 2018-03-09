Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Reporter

Chang Chien-chi (張乾琦) is a renowned Taiwanese photojournalist whose work continually explores the human experience and the effects of alienation and connection. Chang has been a member of the international photo cooperative Magnum since 2001 and was awarded a Magnum Emergency Grant in 2016 to fund his self-assigned trip to Burma. During his extensive travels throughout the country, he captured the state of the Burmese people just after Aung San Suu Kyi was appointed State Counselor. Chang’s project is presented as a video of still and moving images with sound and will be shown as part of his solo exhibition opening tomorrow at Chi-Wen Gallery. The video, entitled Burma: The Promise Betrayed, places special focus on the plight of the Rohingya and his disappointment of Aung San Suu Kyi’s policies that have done little to address the country’s longstanding issue of ethnic persecution. “The promise of her infant democracy is fading … Instead of a Shining Star, The Lady will become a sad historical footnote,” Chang writes in an artist statement. Concurrently in the same exhibition, Chang will also show another recent video work Azma which captures the state of Syria during his travels from Lesbos to the Syrian border. The video addresses how the people have been affected by ongoing conflict, a complex situation that the Syrians simply refer to as azma, or crisis.

■ Chi-Wen Gallery (其玟畫廊), 1F, 32 Ln 2, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 6, Taipei City (台北市中山北路六段2巷32號1樓), tel: (02)2837-0237. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Through April 28

How do we describe reality in the digital era? Can reality be created, and how can it be customized? These are questions asked in Customized Reality: The Lure and Enchantment of Digital Art, a group exhibition that explores the concept of reality as something that is constantly in flux and continually affected by our advancements in science and technology. Featuring 14 international and local artists from Australia, China, Taiwan, and Japan, the show includes a selection of videos, installations, augmented and virtual reality projects as well as live performances. Australian collective PluginHUMAN’s Dream 2.2 is an interactive installation that uses the viewer’s brain waves to control how light shines on a labyrinth of plastic curtains. Yuan Guang-ming’s (袁廣鳴) Dwelling features a virtually rendered living room that experiences a looped process of explosion and recovery. Hiraki Sawa’s Ethereal is a two-channel video of a burning candle and a tapping hand presented in a small still-life diptych. A program of audiovisual and virtual reality performances by art collective NAXS and computer Wang Sue-ya (王思雅) are scheduled for April.

■ National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立台灣美術館), 2, Wuquan W Rd Sec 1, Taichung City (台中市五權西路一段2號), tel: (04) 2373-3552. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 6pm.

■ Through June 3

Fruit, Flower, Object and Others is a contemplative art exhibition that highlights new photorealistic approaches to still life imagery in video, photography, painting and sculpture. Inherent to the still life genre is a focused quietude that is accentuated through patient attention to meticulous detail. The show not only includes classical still life subjects such as fruit, flowers and ceramic wear; artists also incorporate modern objects such as industrial machinery, scientific appliances and even a modern sit down toilet. The white fiberglass toilet, which appears to be no different than a conventional one, is actually a kinetic sculpture entitled The Toilette Seat by Liao Chien-chung (廖建忠). Yi Siuan’s (于軒) painted sculptures are imaginative laboratory appliances designed to preserve life in a fictional greenhouse. Song Sheau-Ming’s (宋曉明) minimalist paintings depict strips of duct tape on flat, monochromatic color plains. Such attention to detail offers an alternative view of the world and poetic space for interpretation. As the gallery quotes French philosopher Gaston Bachelard in a press release, “We are never real historians, but always near poets, and our emotion is perhaps nothing but an expression of a poetry that was lost.”