Finding the bike sharing middle ground

By Pavel Alpeyev / Bloomberg

Bike sharing has a lot going for it. It’s mass transit that’s ultra-cheap, burns body fat instead of fossil fuels and is adored by venture capitalists. But the business model has hit a major snag: parking.

Stringent laws against sidewalk clutter — and cultural sensibilities that are easily offended — make the problem more acute in Japanese cities than in places like Munich or Melbourne, where bicycles are piling up outside subway stations or turning up under bridges, sometimes to the dismay of neighbors and city officials.

Bike sharing took China by storm in 2016, quickly became a novel tech export and is now facing backlash even in environmentally-friendly places where you’d expect it to be embraced. That’s why the industry’s biggest players are treading lightly in Japan, a country where free-form bicycle parking is outlawed and authorities routinely haul away bikes even if it means snipping locks.

Beijing Mobike Technology last month announced a partnership with the owner of Japan’s biggest messaging app, Line, to allow Line’s 71 million users to locate rental cycles though its platform. Theoretically, the deal gives Mobike a massive customer base, but so far the company has been cautious in delivering actual bicycles.

TREADING LIGHTLY

Mobike began testing its Japanese service last summer with 1,000 bikes in the out-of-the way city of Sapporo. The bikes were the same silver and orange ones Mobike deploys everywhere — with airless tires and chainless drive shafts they can run for years without maintenance — but the company was careful to tie up with local retailers, who provided space for designated parking. They also made sure to secure the approval of city government, which sent its vice mayor to pose for photos at the August launch ceremony.

“Whether you have a working relationship with local governments makes all the difference,” Chris Martin, Mobike’s vice president in charge of international expansion said in an interview.

Mobike last year raised US$600 million from investors including Chinese Internet giant Tencent and Silicon Valley’s Sequoia Capital. The company already has 8 million bikes in 200 cities worldwide, including Berlin, Milan and Washington DC, with plans to double its users by the middle of this year. In most markets, it’s left to riders to figure out how to park responsibly.

SIDEWALK MENACE

Roads everywhere are some of the most heavily regulated spaces, but Japan also has stringent rules for its sidewalks. In the early 1980s the number of illegally parked and abandoned bicycles peaked near one million, according to Japan’s Cabinet Office, which tracks such things.

Authorities responded with a nationwide campaign, hauling off bikes for recycling or shipping them to developing countries like Vietnam and Myanmar. Since then municipalities have invested in enough paid parking to accommodate almost 4 million bikes. Tokyo and Kyoto even have automated garages, where robotic arms whisk their cargo into underground silos.

The experience of Docomo Bikeshare, a unit of Japan’s biggest mobile phone carrier, shows that cities can be willing partners if the business is done neatly. Since starting in 2011, Docomo has gotten municipalities to share the cost of purchasing its bicycles, which are battery-boosted and can run as much as US$1,500. Tokyo’s Minato ward, for example, supported the service in order to fill a gap in its transit grid, the last kilometer between the nearest train station and home.