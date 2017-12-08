Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Zhang Xu-zhan (張徐展) creates fantastical black comedy animations that combine the use of modern technology and traditional paper sculpture craft. His solo exhibition Si So Mi is a continuation of his ongoing animation series Hsin Hsin Joss Paper Store Series (紙人展與新興糊紙店系列). The title of the series takes its name from his family’s business of making and selling paper houses, dolls, animals, flowers and other forms of paper effigies for religious rituals and ceremonial occasions. While these paper objects are usually intended for celebration and mourning, the artist adopts his ancestral craft from an original artistic perspective. Creating animated scenes out of newspaper, glazed paper and starch paste, Zhang contemplates the rituals and aesthetics that surround death. In this exhibition, the featured short film Si So Mi tells a tale of paper mice dancing to the German folk song Ach wie ist’s moglich dann. According to the artist, the song reflects on the finite nature of our ever-changing cultural landscape and material reality.

■ Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間) 2, Alley 45, Lane 147, Xinyi Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市信義路3段147巷45弄2號1樓), tel: (02) 2707-6942. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Opening reception tomorrow; until Jan. 20

Yao Jui-chung (姚瑞中) is a prolific artist known for his photography and painting projects that address Taiwan’s historical memories and cultural landscape with a distinct critical tone and dark wit. His solo exhibition Incarnation (巨神連線 — 姚瑞中個展) includes 300 gelatin prints and a three-channel video installation that documents deities from 230 temples, cemeteries, public gardens and amusement parks across Taiwan. To the artist, these religious statues embody the hopes and desires of their devotees and their presence reflects the local relationship between man, religion and faith. The photographed statues range from small statues enshrined on temple altars to larger-than-life gods that measure up to several meters high. The giant gods are proportionate to the desires of the humans who have erected them; they stand with great presence against the backdrop of Taiwan’s modern cityscapes. At the show opening tomorrow, catch a special performance by Hwang Da-wang (黃大旺), an experimental karaoke singer who performs under the stage name Black Wolf Nakashi (黑狼那卡西), and Meuko Meuko, who will present a modern take on the sounds and images associated with local cultural and religious beliefs.

■ TKG+ Projects , B1, 15, Lane 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市內湖區瑞光路548巷15號B1), tel: (02) 7730-7809. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Opening reception tomorrow; until Jan. 28

Coming into its fifth year, Art Kaohsiung 2017 (高雄藝術博覽會) continues to build momentum as a platform for business and exchange in the East Asian art market. The fair includes exhibitors across Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar and Russia. This is the first year for Myanmar’s Bo Nyan collection and Mandalay Way Fine Arts; they are offering modern and contemporary works, including the luscious paintings of Win Pe Myint. Also debuting at the fair is China-based Youpin Space (佑品空間), which features Li Yu (李郁) and Liu Bo’s (劉波) collaborative black-and-white video that shifts between factual news footage and artificial manipulation. Aside from the gallery section, the fair’s thematic exhibition places special emphasis on contemporary art in Vietnam and China. The fair has chosen to illustrate its China focus from the perspective of Hubei, diving into its regional history, art community and developments.