Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Every year Treasure Hill Artist Village (寶藏巖國際藝術村) hosts an art residency for international and local artists selected through an open call process. Today the four resident artists of this season are opening a group exhibition, 2017 Season 4 Treasure Hill Residency Artists Exhibition (2017第四季寶藏巖駐地藝術家聯展), which offers a glimpse of projects they have been working on during their stay in Taipei. Japanese artist Kayako Nakashima’s Make the Holes to Get New Wind is a dark room with walls punctuated with drilled holes. The changing sunlight peers through the holes, creating illumination in the room that shifts over time. Lee Yung-ta’s (李勇達) A Fictitious Village is a writing project that calls into question the authority of those who have operated Treasure Hill since its legalization. Lee writes about fictional stories that take place in the neighborhood and places these written stories under bricks and stones. “Even if they were under the pressure of stones, the fictitious stories are free,” writes Lee. While Nakashima and Lee present works that are specific to Treasure Hill, artist Chu Yun-tien’s (朱韻恬) project addresses his experience of departing and returning to Taiwan and observations about changing external and internal sceneries over the lapse of time. Pamela Varela’s installation Bodies Women Cities I — Taipei explores the feminine body as a continuous process between the public and private that is closely linked with its surrounding political and social climate.

■ Treasure Hill Artist Village (寶藏巖國際藝術村), 2, Alley 14, Lane 230, Tingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段230巷14弄2號), tel: (02) 2364-5313. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm.

■ Until Dec. 24

Artist Hsu Che-yu’s (許哲瑜) solo exhibition Re-rupture (重新破裂) looks back on two seemingly unrelated events that reflect the social and political climate in Taipei during the 90s. One event is a failed anarchic art festival by Wu Chung-wei (吳忠維) that originally planned to drop a series of items, including a washing machine, a boiling hot pot, a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and a sex doll from the sky to create a mountain of destroyed objects. The other event is a large-scale group fight among taxi drivers and mafia over political allegiances under Chongxin Bridge (重新橋). In Hsu’s single channel film that featured in the show, a group of taxi drivers who partook in the incident return to the site of the fight for a ritualistic action of spraying a yellow cab entirely white. In another scene, a guitar player is hung sky-high above Wu’s intended festival site, enacting a segment of the festival that never came to be. The film is accompanied by a series of objects, including a suspended washing machine and a Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) sculpture created by Wu’s father, a prominent state artist during Chiang’s administration of Taiwan. Through film, photographs, text and installation, the show draws from these past events while shedding light on their relevance to today’s social and political climate.

■ Howl Space (齁空間), 163, Yongfu Rd Sec 2, Tainan City (台南市永福路二段163號), tel: 0987- 497-491. Opens Wednesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm.

■ Until Dec. 3

The Ocean After Nature is a traveling exhibition beginning with the theme of the sea as a departure point to address the political, economic, cultural and ecological state of affairs in today’s globalized world. Curated by Alaina Claire Feldman and produced by Independent Curators International, the exhibition showcases the works of 10 emerging and established artists, including one local artist invited by the host organization. The show opens this weekend at TheCube Project Space with a curator’s talk scheduled for next Thursday. Catch the special screening of essayistic documentary film The Forgotten Space by legendary artist Allan Sekula and Noel Burch that explores the contemporary maritime world of labor, economy and power structures associated with the sea.