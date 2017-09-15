Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Chu Chun-teng (朱駿騰) is showing his latest multi-channel video installation in his solo show August 15 (八月十五). The work is based on the disappearance of an elderly man. Chu started an investigation and uncovered security footage that caught the last sighting of the man. Recordings of his family recount their final moments with him and the ensuing search, while another part of the installation follows elderly people with mental disabilities around a nursing home. August 15 is a powerful conceptual work that examines the fragility of our mental state and raises awareness of dementia and mental wellbeing.

■ Meme Space (覓空間), 12F, 9, Roosevelt Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路二段9號12樓); tel: (02) 2396-5505. Open Mondays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until Sept. 23

Kao Jun-honn (高俊宏) is showing his latest installations and video works in Abandoned Path: A Creator’s Geopolitical Method (棄路：一位創作者的地理政治之用). Kao’s practice is meticulous and carefully planned. In his 2014 video Dual 1984, he merged two separate events from the UK and Taiwan — an accidental explosion at a coal mine that killed many and news footage of coal mining strikes, as well as interviews with people who discuss both events. The result is an eerie statement about the politics of energy.

■ Asia Art Center I (亞洲藝術中心一館) 177, Jianguo S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市建國南路二段177號), tel: (02) 2754-1366. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6:30pm

■ Until Sept. 24

Hsieh Mu-chi (謝牧岐) is showing new acrylic paintings in his solo show Unforgotten (忘山). Hsieh’s landscape paintings ponder the genre itself, where the mind of the artist is part of the scenery, and effectively distorting the boundary between reality and representation.

The solo exhibition I’m Here (我就在這兒) features a survey of Chinese artist Mao Xuhui’s (毛旭輝) oil paintings. As one of the pioneers of Chinese contemporary art, Mao represents abstract ideas and concepts — an overturned chair or scissors, for example, may represent death or loss of power. His works are melancholy, due in part to the tragic loss of his daughter.

Things Wholesale (好多事量販) is a solo show of Lee Ming-hsueh’s (李明學) conceptual installations. Fascinated by mass consumerism, Lee depicts candy, stationary, cleaning supplies and coins as elements of desire. By employing these seemingly benign objects, the artist questions the perception and reality of consumer culture among other issues.

■ Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts (關渡美術館), 1 Xueyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市學園路1號), tel: (02) 2896-1000 X 2432. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm

■ All exhibitions until Sept. 24

Swiss installation artist Marck will present mixed media installation works in The Box, his first solo show in Taiwan. Marck’s installations are made with LCD panels, sand, wood, electronic devices and steel are trade marks of Marck’s highly recognizable style. His integration of humans in mechanical environments questions the human condition and the relationship between humans and our inventions.

■ Bluerider Art Gallery (藍騎士藝術空間), 9F, 25-1, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市仁愛路四段25-1號9樓), tel: (02) 2752-2238. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 6pm

■ Opening reception tomorrow from 4-6pm. Until Oct. 28

Mind Roaming in Nature (自然心遊) is a solo exhibition by Lo I-hui, (羅一慧). Lo’s semi-representational landscapes suggest a natural environment that has been deteriorating.