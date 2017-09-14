Bigger acts, smaller stage, zero impact

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

Sean Scanlan has been using the same backdrop for the main stage at Daniel Pearl World Music Day for the past four years. This year, his goal is to make the event as low-impact as possible, reusing everything he can while providing plates for food and encouraging people to bring their own drink containers.

He’s also trying to bring in bigger international acts to go with the local talent — this year it will be Philco Fiction, whom the Guardian has called a “twisted pop sensation” and Japan’s Tex and Sunflower Seed, who play an energetic mix of ska, Cumbia, reggae and other elements.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of free concerts with bands who flew in to Taiwan to play,” he says.

Now in its 16th year, Taipei’s event is part of more than 13,000 concerts held in 136 countries to commemorate the life of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, who was abducted and killed while on assignment in Pakistan. Featuring an eclectic mix of musicians and a separate vinyl DJ stage, the concert will take place on Saturday at the same venue for the past six years of Taipei Hakka Cultural Park.

Scanlan says he’s gotten rid of the second band stage so he could “make the one stage better.”

“Two stages kind of seperated the crowd a bit and I thought we needed a change,” he says.

The vacated area will feature an West African drumming workshop by Kokonba Taiwan (空空把西非擊鼓樂團).

The food will be provided by nine local restaurants, several of them mainstays of the festival. Scanlan has told them to cut down on the packaging and avoid handing out bags.

Scanlan says that given the park’s environment, it should be a fun event for people of all ages.

“Bring your grandma, your mom, dog, kid, stroll around the park a little bit,” he says.