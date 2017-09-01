Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Taiwanese-Swiss artist Una Ursprung (許常郁) will show her new oil and acrylic spray paint on canvas paintings at her solo show Accomplishing A Forest (一座森林的完成). In these new works, Ursprung’s use of two different paints form a dual narrative, enticing visitors to imagine a world weaved by various viewpoints.

■ Liang Gallery (尊彩藝術中心), 366, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路366號), tel: (02) 2797-1100. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm.

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Oct. 1

White Stone Gallery presents Japanese artist Shozo Shimamoto’s mix medium works in Shozo Shimamoto X AU (嶋本昭三 X AU), which will feature expressionistic abstract acrylic paintings with household paint, glass-fragments and film sheets, as well as a variety of other objects. As one of the first members and key thinkers of Gutai, a prestigious Japanese art group and movement, Shimamoto formed an early international network with American artists like Jackson Pollock and Ray Johnson.

■ White Stone Gallery (白石畫廊), 1 Jihu Rd, Taipei City (台北市基湖路1號), tel: (02) 8751-1185. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm.

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Sept. 24

The Core (核心) is currently showing Chiu Dou’s (邱掇) abstract acrylic paintings. Sometimes mixed with the use of charcoal and pencil, Chiu’s works are often monochromatic and his control of layers of light is also very intriguing, enabling an examination of painting’s intrinsic nature.

■ Gaiart (㮣藝術), No. 9-4, Pu-Cheng Rd, Taipei City (台北市浦城街9-4號), tel: (02) 2363-2000. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1:30pm to 7pm.

■ Until Sept. 17

Lee Cheng-hsun (李政勳) will show his abstract acrylic paintings in a show of new works called Time in Transience (忽忽). In his large horizontal painting The Day Will Come Again, Lee conveys the closeness and distance among human interactions and the relations between humans and nature. Lee’s work shows an exceptional sense of time, with the geometric fragments forming an unseen web of inter-dimensional grids.

■ Nan Gallery (南畫廊), 3F-7, 200 Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段200號), tel: (02) 2751-1155, Open Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 6pm

■ Opening tomorrow at 3pm. Until Sept. 24

Peggy Wu (吳美琪) will take part in Aura Gallery’s Summer Showcase II with her brightly saturated photography of her still-life prints. Her arrangement of mirrors in the composition suggests a contemporary version of works by the likes of Paul Cezanne, Pablo Picasso and Rene Magritte. In Wu’s 2017 work, XYX — A Moveable Feast #1-2, t raises questions of ephemerality and eternity while fresh fruit and mirrors hint at the inevitable mortality of life.

■ Aura Gallery Taipei (亦安畫廊台北), 313, Dunhua N Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段313號); tel: (02) 2752-7002. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from noon to 7pm

■ Opening today from 6pm. Until Sept. 16

At the summer group show, Nothing But Happy (快樂進行曲), visitors will see Huang Ming-chang’s (黃銘昌) large oil painting Leisurely Floating (2004). As one of the most prominent landscape painters in contemporary Taiwan, his work offers a raw and down-to-earth vision of the nation’s culture and agricultural history, which recalls a nostalgia similar to contemporary works by Yeh Tzu-chi (葉子奇) and Hong Jiang-po (洪江波).

■ Metaphysical Art Gallery (形而上畫廊), 7F, 219, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段219號7樓), tel: (02) 2771-3236. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6:30pm