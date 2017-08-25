Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Ribbons and Prisms (絲帶和棱柱) is Japanese artist Tadahiko Ikegaki’s Taiwan debit. Visitors will see his three-dimensional works and installations made of soldered copper plates, etching and acrylic ink as well as works on paper. Ikegaki’s style fuses elements of Japanese minimalism and a hint of pop art and Dadaism, which gives his works depth and strong visuals.

■ Galerie Grand Siecle (新苑藝術), 17, Alley 51, Ln 12, Bade Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市八德路三段12巷51弄17號), tel: (02) 2578-5630. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until Sept. 8

Spanish artist Miguel Angel Vargas will show two series of his photographic works: Seta and Abstract Nature at his solo exhibition SETA (蕈息). In Abstract Nature, Vargas’s use of symmetric imagery with elements found in nature that resemble images from typical Rorschach tests, as if testing the perception of the viewers through questioning the state of reality.

■ Telling Arts (疊藝術), 40 Ln 415, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路415巷40號), tel: (02) 8786-9211. Open daily from 1pm to 8pm

■ Until Sept. 3

Liu Chih-hung (劉致宏) will show a few of his oil paintings at the group show titled A Journey Far from Home (遠行的你). Liu’s signature style has a tendency to create hyper realities that evoke familiar memories. His brushstrokes are almost magical, painting his version of landscapes with an expressionistic style.

■ Galerie nichido Taipei (台北日動畫廊), 3F, 57 Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段57號), tel: (02) 2579-8795. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Sept. 16

Stroke of Light and Geometric Sight (微光幾何) features abstract oil paintings by Hong Kong-based Chinese artist Karsiu Lee (李加兆) and Chinese artist Yang Liming (楊黎明). Over the years, Lee has found unique ways to symbolize his emotions and his encounter of historic events through abstraction.

■ Jia Art Gallery (家畫廊), 1F-1, 30 Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市中山北路三段30號1樓之1), tel: (02) 2595-2449. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 8pm, by appointment only.

■ Until Sept. 2

For the seasoned painter Thomas Tan (譚行健), every painting is about tracing the traditions of history. Tan is known for his ink-painting-like oil paintings. Visitors to his exhibition Chinese Landscape Surrounding by Corridor (迴廊裡的山水畫展) will experience the connections of his works with the beautiful surroundings of Hsinchu County’s Nanyuan Land of Retreat and Wellness (南園人文客棧) ). For this exhibition, Tan has specifically painted new watercolor paintings of the historic exhibition site.

■ Nanyuan Land of Retreat and Wellness (南園人文客棧), 32 Jiuqiong Lake, Sinpu Village, Hsinchu County (新竹縣新埔鎮九芎湖32號), tel: (03) 589-0011, ext 3. Day tickets are NT$1,480 +10%, with two hour (Chinese) tour, lunch and afternoon snacks included. Advance reservations are required.

■ Until Thursday

A Group of Playing Cats (喵的我嫑嫑的)shows exactly what the name describes. Visitors to the exhibition will see playful feline sculptures by Liu Je-rong (劉哲榮) in prior to casting in bronze. Liu is known for creating ironic sculptures of personified animals, which starts a dialogue of how the relationship between humans and animals should be.

■ The Jen Library (真書軒), 2F, 59 Xinyi Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市信義路三段59號2樓), tel: (02) 2755-6909. Open daily from 10am to 7pm (Closed on every first Monday of the month)

■ Until Sept 3

The inspiration of Hsia Ai-hua’s (夏愛華) mixed media works solo show After Dawn, Till Moonrise (日落之後;月升之前) came from a virtually supernatural experience from her travels to Japan last year. As the time between sunset and moonrise marks a time of limbo and ambivalence. Hsia has taken the Japanese etymology of the word sunset into an investigation across dimensions, life and death, reality and non-reality.