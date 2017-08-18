Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Hidden Immensity (窈渺) presents new mixed media paintings by Tung Hsin-ru’s (董心如). Tung has developed a sophisticated personal style in recent years, reflected in her brightly colored smoke-like abstract works. Expect to be captivated by imagery that resembles intergalactic phenomena.

■ Chini Gallery (采泥藝術), 48, Ln 128, Jingye 1st Rd, Taipei City (台北市敬業一路128巷48號), tel: (02) 7729-5809. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow at 3pm. Until Sept. 24

Simon Chang’s (張雍) photography exhibition The Left Atrium / The Right Ventricle (左心房 右心室) documents the current refugee crisis in the Balkans. Chang’s focus is on the human impact of the crisis, the personal stories of the faces in the crowds.

■ Xue Xue White Gallery (學學白色空間), 207 Tiding Boulevard Sec 2, Taipei (台北市堤頂大道二段207號), tel: (02) 8751-6898, ext 321. Open daily from 11am to 6pm. Admission: NT$200

■ Until Aug. 27

Aki Gallery is currently hosting two exhibitions: The Garden of Prometheus by Jung Seung and The Purpose of Memory Part II (韓國當代藝術雙個展─時光的回望) by Jung Goyona. Jung’s 3D printed installation is collated from data related to plant growth, transforming the unseen into the visible. Goyona will show live footage from people’s private lives culled from the paid membership Web Site Real Life. This voyeuristic approach raises questions about the importance of privacy.

■ Aki Gallery (也趣藝廊), 141 Minzu W Rd, Taipei City (台北市民族西路141號), tel: (02) 2599-1171. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 6:30pm

■ Until Sept. 3

French artist Dimitri Kosire’s oil paintings are currently on view at Geology of an Echo (地質迴聲). Kosire’s attempt to convey the cosmic world through a classical medium results in abstract works in homage to masters like Nicolas de Stael. Unlike de Stael, Kosire applies an analytical and scientific methodology which brings order to a seemingly chaotic arrangement.

■ Gallery Sun (尚畫廊), 55 Ln 304 Jianguo S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市建國南路一段304巷55號), tel: (02) 2325-7733. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Sept. 2

Marrakech, and the town in there (馬拉喀什，和那裡的小鎮) is a solo show of new work by Chinese artist Xiao Hua’s (小華). Xiao’s abstract paintings are a pastiche of Alfred Hitchcock’s film The Man Who Knew Too Much. Her painting Drawing of myself, with a blue sky, which also features hand stitching, resembles Clifford Still’s works.

■ Galerie Ovo (十方藝術空間), 51 Dehui St, Taipei City (台北市德惠街51號), tel: (02) 2591-5296. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 7pm

■ Opening tomorrow from 6pm-9pm. Until Oct. 7

Juan I-jong’s (阮義忠) retrospective exhibition On the Way Home (回家) features his delicate silver gelatin prints of Taiwanese in rural environments. The exhibition will include work from 10 of his photographic series.

■ Yilan Museum of Art (宜蘭美術館), 1 Sec 3 Zhongshan Rd, Yilan City (宜蘭市中山路三段1號), tel: (03) 9369-116. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm

■ Until Aug. 27

Spanish artist Guim Tio Zarraluki’s new oil paintings are on view in the show Unreal Space (虛妄之地). Unlike his more established portraits, his new works minimize the human presence, emphasizing spacial relations instead.

■ Yiri Arts Taichung (伊日藝術台中空間), 2 Jingcheng 5th St, Taichung City (台中市精誠五街2號), tel: (04) 2327-4361. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm

Opening tomorrow from 3pm. Until Sept. 17

Paper Art (木木藝術紙本作品聯展) is not your ordinary exhibition of paper art. The group show moves beyond simple two dimensional work and into the sculptural with, for example, Lee Tzu-ling’s (李姿玲) paper mache rocks that look more real than the real thing.