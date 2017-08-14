Misappropriation of Aboriginal art

By Helen Davidson / The Guardian

“We’re not making those. Indigenous people, even Australians, we’re not making those. Who is making this?” says Yolngu artist Banduk Marika.

Marika, a board member of the Indigenous Art Code, and former board member of the Australia Council, is part of a team of artists, curators, and arts and legal organizations lobbying the federal government to take action on the scourge of fake art and cheap, touristy tack that has no connection and gives no benefit to indigenous Australians.

“The main thing that makes us angry is that when you travel and you go to Darwin and you go to Alice Springs, even Cairns or elsewhere, you come across a tourist shop with everything: Australian koalas, kangaroos, those dolls with the hat and the corks, and Aboriginal ceramics or whatever standing on one leg, and the boomerangs, and all saying how they’re authentic designs,” says Marika.

“When you know how some things are being made and where, that’s what makes you angry. Things are done in commercial numbers overseas just to sell.”

Next weekend, dozens of art centers will converge in Darwin for the city’s annual Aboriginal Art Fair. Thousands of visitors will walk through the doors to meet artists and learn more about where the art — which they can often find cheaper than in southern galleries — comes from and what it means.

FAKE ART HARMS CULTURE

A week earlier, many others made their way to the Garma festival in northeast Arnhem Land — the birthplace of the yidaki, or didgeridoo — for a celebration of art and culture, and an exploration of indigenous affairs.

While these groups might reasonably be expected to have a decent understanding of indigenous art and its origins, millions of other visitors to Australia don’t, yet all go through international airports and tourist shops selling yidakis, boomerangs and other “Aboriginal” souvenirs with no legitimate connection to indigenous communities, cultures or stories.

The Fake Art Harms Culture campaign, launched last year, estimates that up to 80 percent of stores that sell apparently indigenous products are selling fakes, many made in and imported from Asian and Pacific countries such as Indonesia and China.

Researchers say that it is next to impossible to quantify the impact of shops selling fakes instead of ethically sourced products from indigenous artists.

Edwina Circuitt, coordinator of the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka arts center in Yirrkala, says consumers need to be more aware about the authenticity of what they are buying, and the impact their purchase choices make.

Dr. Denise Salvestro, chair of ArtbackNT, says, “There’s no reason why they can’t be getting it from the communities, from the art centers, and it’s almost diminishing the art and its meaning because for the Yolngu their art is their way of telling their stories, passing on knowledge.”

“It’s wrong to paint someone else’s story — it’s misappropriation and abuse of copyright and intellectual property [theft].”

Salvestro, who has a PhD in Yolngu printmaking, says it is an abuse of indigenous rights and has an impact on culture and economic advancement.

“For a lot of people, especially the people living in the homelands, they’re remote and there aren’t a lot of opportunities for employment,” she says.

“If people aren’t buying their artwork they aren’t making any income. [The government] is always saying we want to improve the situation in remote communities. Well, you’re not helping them much if you’re allowing fakes in that take away from these people’s source of income and employment.”