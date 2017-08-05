Ian’s Table: Forgotten greens

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

Goji berries have had their time in the limelight, featuring as a superfood on recent Western menus, though they have long been an integral part of Chinese medicinal lore and are often used in “tonic” dishes, particularly soups. Often ignored are the leaves of this plant, which are remarkably nondescript in appearance but which many culinary and pharmacological commentators regard as nearly as good as the berry in terms of the benefits they bestow.

I first came across goji leaves by accident, mistaking them for sweet potato leaves not so much due to their appearance, but simply due to the casual way they were presented in the market stall, strewn across a tarpaulin to be easily scooped up an armfuls. Because of their incredible cheapness, goji leaves are not accorded much ceremony.

This is the sort of vegetable I warm to ideologically, but often these so called “wild greens” don’t taste so great on the dinner plate. I have tried quite a range of such greens and written about a couple, and while they definitely afford a source of nutrition and often considerable health benefits, their uses are often limited to one or two specialty dishes that are notable more for cultural interest than gastronomic excitation.

Goji is also called Chinese wolfberry, and is part of the nightshade family that includes culinary heroes such as potatoes and tomatoes, but also poisonous plants such as belladonna. A few years ago, goji shot from obscurity in the Western world to something that everyone was talking about for its amazing health-giving properties. This celebrity status has started to wane, along with the buzz around superfoods generally, as science continues to show that no amount of superfood will make up for a balanced diet of regular, non-super food that is conscientiously cultivated. It should also be said at the onset that there is little scientific support for many of the claims made for goji berries. That said, while the belief that they are able to induce perpetual youth and stop cancer in its tracks may be overblown, there is little doubt that they are a healthy part of anyone’s diet.

The leaves of this perennial have been all but forgotten, but in the hot summer days when locally grown greens are hard to come by, goji leaves prove to be surprisingly versatile. Tossing a bunch in the pan with a few lightly beaten eggs produces a very flavorful omelet that is delicious with just a little soy served over white rice. They can also be cooked until soft, and in Taiwanese cuisine they are probably most often seen in soups where their bitterness is mitigated by the liquid. It is often part of pig’s liver soup, the ultimate Chinese tonic soup prescribed by grandmothers for every ailment known to mankind.

Don’t be put off by the rather pedestrian appearance of goji leaves and work past the initial flavor of bitterness in the raw leaves, as goji leaves are one of those “wild greens” whose taste is relatively accessible, particularly if care is taken to pair it with other complementary flavors. In fact, the leaves and the berries make an excellent pairing, as the berries have a unique sweetness that mixes well with the complex flavor of the leaves. While the leaves are most often found in the budget section of a traditional market (I can get enough for two family meals for under NT$20), and the berries are mostly found in more upscale groceries or Chinese medicine stores, when fruit and leaf are brought back together in the kitchen, it is definitely a tasty reunion.