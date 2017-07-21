Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

This week, Taiwan’s art scene mostly focuses on happenings in Taichung, kicking off with Art Taichung. In its fifth edition, the hotel art fair is spread across five floors and features 57 galleries, including Japan’s Gallery Kogure and Gallery Woo from South Korea, while Taiwan’s premium galleries and young spaces will survey the nation’s contemporary art scene. This year’s theme is sculpture and how people encounter public art in the city as well as the relation to how visitors view sculptures at an art fair. Special showcases include “Concepts and Status — A Special Exhibition of New Media Art” and “Young Voices.”

■ Millennium Hotel Taichung (台中日月千禧酒店), 77 Shizheng Rd, Taichung City (台中市市政路77號), tel: (04) 3705-6000.

■ Until Sunday from noon to 7pm

Chen Nien-tzu’s (陳念慈) delicate ink painting’s on paper are among the highlights of the group show, Insight into the Nature of Mind — The New Trace of Contemporary ink Art (觀心 — 當代水墨的新足跡). Chen’s seemingly realistic subjects are depicted by omission. In Moonlight, for example, the moon is not depicted directly, but through the reflection that plays with the perception of existence. Winnie Mak’s (麥翠影) traditional ink sketches are hypnotic meditations on people.

■ Da Xiang Art Space (大象藝術空間館), 15 Boguan Rd, Taichung City (台中市博館路15號), tel: (04) 2208-4288. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 8pm

■ Until Aug. 20

Nick Dong’s (董承濂) installations are the result of meticulous designs that emphasize the beauty of light and reflection. In his solo show, Specular Reflection (鏡中實相), the artist delves into that space between reality and the unknown.

Visitors to the exhibition stil laif (靈魂機械鍊金術) will see Korean artist Choe U-ram’s (崔旴嵐) elegant mechanical installations. Choe’s ongoing investigation of the relationship between living organisms and machinery forms an interesting dialogue with Nick Dong’s works.

■ National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立臺灣美術館), 2, Wuquan W Rd Sec 1, Taichung City (台中市西區五權西路一段2號) tel: (04) 2372-3552, open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 6pm

■ Both exhibitions run until Sept. 3

Lee Meng’s (李檬) acrylic paintings have a strong focus on nature — more specifically, leaves — that are infused with a literati sensibility, giving rise to a novel form of the still life genre. The Green Breath (清涼吐納) suggests a strong duality of finding peace and relaxation — perhaps the reason her works are so appealing.

■ Ke-Yuan Gallery (科元藝術中心), 3-4F, 126-8 ChongShan Rd, Taichung City (台中市中山路126-8號3-4樓), tel: (04) 2622-9706. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until July 30

Cheng Hsien-yu (鄭先喻) presents Collector (收集者), which shows a series of odd mechanical structures, such as an installation of electric mosquito lamps connected to a gaming device with small insects. These futuristic works were made when the artist was living in the Netherlands from 2009 to 2013.

■ Yiri Arts Taichung (伊日藝術台中空間), 2 Jingcheng 5th St, Taichung City (台中市精誠五街2號), tel: (04) 2327-4361. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm

■ Until Aug. 13

At The Endless Journey (無盡的旅程), Chen Shao-yen’s (陳劭彥) acrylic paintings, which appear to be ink on paper, will confound and fascinate in equal measure. Malaysian artist Tan Kent-keong (陳傑強) will show his oil paintings, which are imbued with a sense of the passing of time.