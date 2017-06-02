Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

Chinese artist Hong Ling’s (洪凌) solo show marks the debut of his lesser known ink on paper works. After his tour in museums in Europe, the veteran artist will have a showcase in Beijing in the near future. The new series, Seclusion (冥然歸隱), at Taipei’s Soka Art Center skillfully connects contemporaneity with tradition from both the East and the West, combining the styles of literati painting with modern masters like Jackson Pollock. Hong’s delicate balance of reality and hyper-reality truthfully reflects the tradition of Chinese art, while experimenting with fusions of different media he has successfully transformed the poetics of nature into a unique vantage point of a hidden paradise with little human trace.

■ Soka Art Center (索卡藝術中心), 350 Tiding Blvd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市堤頂大道二段350號), tel: (02) 2533-9658. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 7pm

■ Until June 11

There is a je ne sais quoi factor in Louis Wu’s (吳敏興) paintings, constantly filled with paradoxes of the beauty and ugliness of life. As a tormented protagonist in and out of hospitals, he is a warrior of life in his own narrative, bearing scars and melancholy on his face in his self-portraits. Wu’s still lifes, among other works, are mostly white and green, as he describes these two colors as tranquil and serene. To him, painting is a spiritual portal that directs him away from the darkness of death. Script (劇本), a survey of his works, serves as a kind of hope and peace that infects the viewer.

■ National Museum of History (國立歷史博物館), 49 Nanhai Rd, Taipei City (台北市南海路49號), tel: (02) 2361-0270. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 6pm

■ Until Sunday

Bold eroticism and sensuality are key words to describe the work of Chen Hung-chi (陳泓圻), so visitors are reminded that viewer discretion is advised. His obsession with the male body falls within the tradition of portraiture and still life painting, the metaphorical floral structures evoking the flowers by Georgia O’Keeffe, though packing more punch with brightly contrasting colors. The subtle sexual tension in The Banality Beneath the Skin (他們的庸俗花絮) is filled with longing and desire. While the compositions may seem direct and in your face, Chen’s poetic symbolism and motifs are well composed, combining classicism with a contemporary twist. Taboo is no longer the pressing issue in these works. There seems to be an anxiety reflected in his works, suggesting future climaxes or rejection while redefining the male gaze, a refreshing rendition of exploring sexuality in the tradition of Egon Schiele, Robert Mapplethorpe and Allen Jones.

■ Open Space, Song Shan Cultural & Creative Park (松山文創園區), 113 Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路113號), tel: (02) 2766-6822. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 6pm

■ Until June 20

Upon first inspection, Chen Shiau-peng’s (陳曉朋) mesmerizing geometric canvases in The Integral Map III: My Taipei · The Sequel (指鹿圖 III：我的台北 · 續篇) follow an enigmatic sequence, which turns out to be her abstract psycho-geographical memory of Taipei City. Mapping boarders and boundaries, her visual style is logical and sensible. While the implicit process of adventure and discovery of the unknown may seem understated, her clear analytical process serves as a pivotal cross-section in her delicate virtual cartographer’s manuscript. If maps are typically viewed as tools to determine boarders or reveal destinations and locations of hidden treasure, Chen’s paintings are epic poems, inviting viewers onto a virtual journey through the maps she has created in a world that is the Taipei she once knew.