Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

A qualifier will be held on Sunday afternoon at National Taiwan University’s Athletic Stadium for the World Bboy Classic, winners from which will compete in the World Final next month in the Netherlands. Heats include Bboy 2 on 2 Battle and Bboy 3 On 3 Battle. For more information, visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/WorldBboyClassicAsia.

■ NTU Athletic Stadium (國立台灣大學綜合體育館), 1 Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段一號)

■ Sunday from noon until 6pm

■ Admission is free

Dubbed the best “Relentlessly Gay Party,” it’s a night of house music, drag shows and the hunky Gogo Boyz tomorrow at Taipei’s Triangle. Music will be performed by DJ Nina, Sona, Slamer and KJ Stone, with drag queen performances by Magnolia La Manga and Mangelica Blast. The venue will also provide free HIV testing on site.

■ 1, Yuman St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號)

■ Tomorrow from 11pm to 4:30am

■ Tickets are NT$600 at the door

Taipei Story Slam is back for another evening of competitive storytelling. Held on Thursday at Taipei’s Sappho Live, a jazz club, story tellers are given seven minutes to tell a true, personal story fitting a pre-assigned theme that will be judged by people chosen randomly from the audience. Storytellers will be judged on their ability to adhere to the seven-minute time frame, tell the story without the use of notes or props, apply the theme in a way whereby the story has a conflict and a resolution. The storyteller with the top score will go on to compete against this year’s other winners in the GrandSlam Championship. E-mail the venue a short pitch (three to five sentences) of your story to: taipeistoryslam@gmail.com

■ B1, 1, Ln 102, Anhe Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市安和路一段 102 巷1號 B1), tel: (02) 2700-5411. On the Net: www.sappholive.com

■ Show starts at 9pm; admission is NT$200

This weekend marks the seventh installment of Beats for Breakfast, an event on Sunday at the Red Room that features yoga (with a bilingual instructor), music by DJ Howl, a dance workshop and plenty of dancing.

■ Taiwan Air Force Innovation Base (TAF 空總創新基地),177, Sec 1, Jianguo S Rd (台北市建國南路一段177號) (intersection of Jianguo and Jinan Rds)

■ Sunday from 9:30am to 2pm

■ Admission is by donation

Contemporary

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Peggy Hsu (許哲珮) performs tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Young songstress Sway (思衛) performs on Wednesday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$1,200 tonight and NT$800 on Wednesday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Insomnium, a Finnish melodic death metal band, performs tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. South Korean thrash metal group Ares is also on the bill. Hardcore punks The Roadside Inn, alternative/cyber/electronic outfit Morals Abyss (道德深淵) and post-hardcore/metalcore act Fish Stick (魚條樂團) perform tomorrow. Sunday is punk, with Taoyuan’s Noise Book, Tntbox and Coastal Kanpai (海岸乾杯). Techno and house are on the menu tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, with Masato, Diskonnected, Al Burro, Toska and France’s Zadig.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw