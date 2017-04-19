A night of short comedy

by Jerome Keating / Contributing reporter

If you missed LAB Space’s performance last year of Ives’ Shorts, the theater troupe will be performing the six one-act comedies as part of the Creative Expo Taiwan, which kicks off this weekend in Taipei — and the Friday dress rehearsal is free.

Some 200,000 visitors are expected to take part in the many events of this year’s expo at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, which provides LAB a chance to reach out to a wider audience.

The six Ives’ one-act plays LAB will be doing are, Words, Words, Words, followed by Universal Language and Variations, then after the intermission Sure Thing, Time Flies and Degas C’est Moi.

The cast will include Angela Collengberg, Sharon Landon, Carrie Mo (莫少宣), James Lo (羅濟豪), Charlie Storrar and Victor Stevenson.

They also are delighted to showcase their talent in this new venue in Taipei and working on a larger stage and theater in addition to connecting with a new audience.

Even if you saw the performance last year, it’s worth seeing again with its new setting and timing. Director Brook Hall and set designer Yang Chih-yi (楊之儀) have started from scratch.

And for the audience, this is a good chance even for families to see English theater. All shows are in English with Chinese subtitles.