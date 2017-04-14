Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Theater

The Time Between Two Mistakes is a dance, theatre, live music, video and art commentary based on Peter Brook’s masterpiece The Empty Space, a production that examines the concept of emptiness. Jan Lauwers, director of Brussels-based Needcompany, selected 12 Taiwanese dancers to join him in presenting the work as part of the Taiwan International Festival of Arts tonight, tomorrow and Sunday at Taipei’s National Theater.

■ National Theater, Taipei City

■ Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm; tickets are NT$500 to NT$2,500, available through NTCH ticketing and www.artsticket.com.tw

Classical

Forever Tales — My Little BIG World is a performance by the National Symphony Orchestra held in conjunction with the Puppet and Its Double Theater tonight at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. A variety of musical styles will be rendered with dance, drama and animation for this children’s performance of creative puppetry based on Lucas Richman’s Behold the Bold Umbrellaphant.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tonight at 7:45pm, tomorrow at 10:30am and Sunday at 3pm; tickets are NT$400 to NT$800, available through NTCH ticketing and www.artsticket.com.tw

It is an evening of Russian music tomorrow at Taipei’s National Recital Hall with bass singer Julian Lo (羅俊穎) singing works by Peter Tchaikovsky, Modest Mussorgsky and Dmitri Shostakovich.

■ National Recital Hall, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow at 7:30pm; tickets are NT$600 to NT$1,000, available through NTCH ticketing and www.artsticket.com.tw

Romanian operatic soprano Angela Gheorghiu, winner of Diapason d’Or Awards and a Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et Lettres in France, will perform on Sunday with the Taipei Symphony Orchestra at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. Known for her interpretation of characters by Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini, the Taipei program will include works by Charles Gounod, Francesco Cilea, Georges Bizet and Giacomo Puccini.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Sunday at 7:30pm; tickets are NT$2,000 to NT$6,000 (NT$500 to NT$1,600 tickets are sold out), available through NTCH ticketing and www.artsticket.com.tw

Contemporary

Back Bone, a funk and soul group from Japan featuring trombonist Kato Masahiro performs tomorrow at The Loft at WOW.

■ The Loft at WOW, 3F, 2, Ln 120, Wuchang St, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段120巷2號3F)

■ Shows start at 9pm

■ Tickets are NT$350, available through the venues Facebook page

Japanese deathcore/metalcore band Nocturnal Bloodlust will perform on Sunday at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists, as part of their Asia tour. Japan’s Kinoco Hotel, an outrageous intersection between Japan’s hardcore fetish scene and 1960s garage rock and psychedelia, wrapped up in the package of a four-woman rock band, will perform on Tuesday. Frontwoman Marianne Shinonome plays the keyboards and the role of an S&M queen — and you better believe the whip she brandishes onstage is real. Japanese singer and songwriter Ichiko Aoba will perform on Wednesday as part of her Asian tour. Japanese pop group Lamp will take the stage on Thursday.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall show starts Sunday at 6pm and Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm and 7:30pm on Thursday

■ Tickets cost NT$2,200 on Sunday, NT$900 on Tuesday, NT$1,500 on Wednesday and NT$1,300 on Thursday, available through thewall.tw