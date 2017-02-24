Highlight: Joss Stone to play in Taipei

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

UK chanteuse Joss Stone is on a global tour where she wants to perform in 193 countries. The English soul singer and songwriter will deliver Super Duper Love, You Had Me and other hits to fans in Taiwan on March 16 at Taipei’s ATT Show Box in a planned one-hour performance.

The multi-million selling performer has been on her Total World Tour since 2014, but unlike other “world tours,” she says that she intends to visit every country on the planet.

Taiwan will welcome the Grammy-award winner, and audiences will see her promoting her seventh studio album Water for Your Soul, which combines hip-hop, reggae and other genres.

■ March 16 at 8pm, ATT Show Box, 7F, 12 Songshou Rd, Taipei City (台北市松壽路12號7樓)

■ Tickets are NT$2,200 to NT$3,600, available through kham.com.tw