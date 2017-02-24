Highlight: Yangmingshan Flower Festival

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

There’s no need to book tickets to Japan for spring break to see cherry blossoms as they are currently in bloom in Taipei. The annual Yangmingshan Flower Festival, which kicked off earlier this month, is continuing to showcase various types of cherry blossom trees in the national park, including dark pink Taiwan cherry and the lighter-hued Japanese showa cherry. — so you might want to bring your selfie stick.

In addition to viewing cherry blossom trees, visitors can buy potted plants and flowers from small shops and greenhouses nearby and stop by Grass Mountain Chateau (蔣公草山行館) for an afternoon tea with stunning views of the Taipei basin. If you miss the cherry blossoms this time, next month is also the start of the annual Calla Lily Festival in Yangmingshan.

■ The Yangmingshan Flower Festival is now until March 19 at Yangmingshan National Park (陽明山國家公園), 1-20 Zhuzihu Rd, Taipei City (台北市竹子湖路20-1號)

■ Admission is free. For more information, visit: www.travel.taipei/en/event-calendar/details/9090