Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Hello Nico mixes pop, alt rock with electronic sounds tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Electronic/new wave band Jade Eyes (孔雀眼), indie rockers Coconuts (椰子), folk rock combo Vast & Hazy and Hungertist (飢餓藝術家) are also set to take the stage. Rock band Backquarter (四分衛) performs tomorrow.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Shows start tonight at 7pm and tomorrow at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$800 for tonight and tomorrow. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Indie pop combo Mr Pineapple Band (鳳梨先生) and Amazing Show (美秀集團) take the stage tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Japanese rock band Frederick will play on Sunday. It’s an evening of trap, future bass, glitch-hop and dubstep tomorrow at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, with Legacy, Trent, James Ho, Dizparity and Hassan Raphael set to perform.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start tonight at 8pm and Sunday at 6pm; Korner show begins at 11:59pm

■ The Wall tickets cost NT$450 tonight and NT$1,700 on Sunday; the Korner show is NT$200, available through thewall.tw

Japanese rock band Simagung will perform tomorrow at APA Mini (小地方展演空間) with garage rock/punk outfit Reversing into Garage (倒車入庫) and and Marionette’s Danced (舞人舞屍)# also on the bill.

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Shows start at 7:30pm

■ Admission is NT$400, available through www.indievox.com

It’s an evening of alternative music tonight at indie rock club Revolver with jazz/surf rock band Angel Baby, garage /punk rockers The White Eyes (白目) and Solo Project. There venue will host two shows tomorrow. The first, beginning at 8:30pm, features punk, rock and new school hardcore with Noise Book and Between the Savage. The late show begins at 11:30pm in the Mini Room with Chen Yinn, Xuxu and Chung Li#, who will play house and dance. Rock and indie rock are on the menu Sunday, with Walking Light, Amuse and Sense of Feeling set to take the stage. Trip-hop/dream pop act Kingdom of Rain (雨國) will perform on Tuesday. Rockers Cui Ruo Shao Nu Zu (脆弱 少女組) and singer/producer Shen An (沈安) will provide support. Wednesday will find the venue hosting more rock and indie rock bands with ERT, EGU and Liberation Zoo set to perform. Take a trip back in time on Thursday to the sounds of the 80s and 90s with The Flying Dutchman (飛行荷蘭人), White Collar Hooligans and The Anemoscope (風向儀) playing tunes from the era.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Shows start tonight and Wednesday at 9:30pm, tomorrow and Sunday at 8:30pm and tomorrow at 11:30pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 9pm

■ Admission is NT$350 tonight and Thursday, NT$300 tomorrow at 8:30pm and NT$150 at 11:30pm, NT$300 on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Brian Chiu & the Soy Beats play funk, soul and jazz tomorrow at Bobwundaye (無問題), a small pub in Taipei.

■ 77, Heping E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市和平東路三段77號), tel: (02) 2377-1772

■ Shows start at 10pm