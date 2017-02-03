Highlight: Taipei International Book Exhibition

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

The Taipei International Book Exhibition 2017 opens at the Taipei World Trade Center (台北世貿中心) on Wednesday and will feature representatives from hundreds of publishing houses along with more than 20 well-known authors, including French writer and director Philippe Claudel, and best-selling urban fantasy novelist Kevin Hearne, from the US.

One of this year’s highlights is the International Bar, which is designed as an open, cozy space for visitors to rest and enjoy various displays showing the publications and cultures of different countries. It is located in the center of the International Zone, and is able to accommodate an audience of up to 30 people.

This year’s book fair also includes for the first time second-hand and rare book areas in addition to its usual blend of digital and non-digital exhibitors in the fields of history, fiction, non-fiction, education, business and pretty much any other topic you can think of. The fair includes general publishers, digital publishing, anime, manga and light novels, literature and art books, mini exhibits, independent publishers and NGOs, foreign book importers and much more.

Exhibitors from Europe, America, Asia and Oceania will present a wide range of activities, including keynote speeches, lectures, reading sessions, sing-a-long activities, publication introductions and cultural performances. There will be forums on digital publishing for designers and professionals, workshops for children’s books professionals and lectures by internationally publishing specialists. For information mostly in Chinese, go to: www.tibe.org.tw

■ Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Halls 1 and 3

■ 10:30am to 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday and Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 and 10:30am to 10pm on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11; general admission is NT$100