Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - Page 13　

Highlight: Korean BBQ

By Dana Ter  /  Staff reporter

Sunday’s All You Can Eat Korean BBQ will include a selection of local beer on tap.

Photo courtesy of wikimedia

From Ba Doh Yao’s (八逗腰) mobile pizzeria to craft beer festivals, pop-up events have suddenly become very fashionable. Meat lovers will be delighted to know that Taipei City Beer Store will be hosting an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue buffet with meat supplied by new Korean restaurant Hanroupu (韓肉舖) on Sunday at Taipei City Beer Store for only NT$300.

To complement the barbecue, local craft brews on draft will be on sale for NT$100, and Evil Twin Brewing’s Modern IPA and Retro IPA will be selling for NT$120.

■ Sunday 4pm at Taipei City Beer Store, 129 Rui-an St, Taipei City (台北市瑞安街129號)

■ Admission for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ is NT$300. Beers are NT$100 to NT$120. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/662838450567038

