Highlight: A Concert for Syria

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

There will be a bit of everything at Sappho Live’s Concert for Syria tomorrow. Nine acts, including club mainstays DC Rapier and The Flat Fives, will deliver a smattering of jazz, blues, bluegrass, rock, Beatles covers and more — all in the name of charity as proceeds will be donated to Doctors Without Borders Syria.

In addition, there will be a silent art auction and raffles for various prizes. Doctors Without Borders Syria runs six health facilities in the north of the country and provides support to about 150 more. They also provide medical assistance to refugees in neighboring countries. Many of the hospitals they support have been bombed over the years, several of which have been forced to close. The most recent attack came last November when two hospitals were hit.

■ Doors open at 8pm tomorrow at Sappho Live, B1, 1, Ln 102, Anhe Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市安和路一段 102 巷1號 B1)

■ Admission is NT$500. For more information, visit www.sappholive.com