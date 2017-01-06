Highlight: Guandu Temple

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

In the week leading up to the Lunar New Year, Jennifer Tong will give a tour of Taipei’s Guandu Temple (關渡宮), one of the nation’s oldest dedicated to Matsu, Goddess of the Sea.

The tour — Guandu Temple: Seeking Wealth and Fortune in the Year of the Rooster — will expose participants to one of Taipei’s most interesting temples to visit as it is built against a cliff and features two caves, one of which extends quite far into the hillside and houses many deities representing the God of Wealth.

Tong’s tour will guide visitors about this fascinating temple, explore the caves, enjoy a beautiful view of the Tamsui River and be one among the many seeking fortune for the upcoming Year of the Rooster.

■ Participants meet at 9:30am on Jan. 17 at Guandu MRT, Exit 2. The temple is located at 360, Zhixing Rd, Taipei City (台北市知行路360號). The tour lasts until noon.

■ Admission is NT$500