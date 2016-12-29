When Art Conservation means repairing TVs, not canvases

By Jaime Joyce / NY Times News Service, New York

After triggering a pop of electricity by touching a screwdriver to metal in a disassembled cathode ray tube monitor, Lui Chi-tien issued a warning to visitors gathered in his cluttered workshop on a recent Friday morning. “That voltage doesn’t kill you,” he said. “But it really hurts you.”

For the record, Lui, 75, was unharmed. He carried on with his lesson about how to remove a circuit board, then opened it up to hands-on participation. The students in his shop, CTL Electronics, in Tribeca, were from an art conservation program at New York University. They were studying electronic art, including works by pioneering Korean-born artist Nam June Paik, and their professor had arranged a half-day session with Lui, a technician with whom Paik had a long association.

When Lui started CTL Electronics in 1968, he was at the vanguard of an artistic revolution. He began the business intending to install and repair video systems for businesses, universities and private clients. But around then, Sony released the Portapak, which for the first time put portable video-camera technology into the hands of consumers — and artists. Lui shifted to embrace the nascent medium.

During Lui’s nearly half-century career, his clients have included Andy Warhol, Bruce Nauman and Paik, whom he met in 1969 when the artist brought in a video camera for repair.

Today, Lui’s workshop on Murray Street is stuffed to the pressed-tin ceiling with thousands of vintage televisions, video cameras, VCRs and other equipment. With the advent of digital devices and smartphones that capture and distribute video with the tap of a finger, Lui has been fortunate to segue into conservation, providing the components and technical know-how to maintain analog-based artwork.

One such work is Paik’s 1963 piece Zen for TV, included in the Museum of Modern Art exhibition From the Collection: 1960–1969, on view through March 12. He is also sharing his knowledge with conservators and students to keep such works alive in the future.

“Very few people know how to work with those materials now,” Raphaele Shirley said of the obsolete technology. An artist, she was an assistant to Paik, who died in 2006, and now works with Lui on conservation projects. “He has the ability to understand the perspective of museums and artists,” she added. “That’s a really rare quality for a technician.”

That quality has made Lui a sought-after teacher for those working in time-based media conservation, a relatively new discipline that focuses on technology-dependent artwork.

PRESTIGIOUS RESUME

Lui has worked with numerous institutions, including MoMA, the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Solomon Guggenheim Museum. In September, he taught at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, in Washington, at the invitation of the museum’s media conservator, Dan Finn, who was eager to study old-fashioned TV maintenance and repair.

A highlight for Finn was learning how to replicate Paik’s Zen for TV. The piece is deceptively simple: a TV turned on its side that displays no more than a vertical slice of silvery light in the center of the screen.

“You’d almost worry that that sort of unveiling of a trick behind an artwork is sort of akin to revealing the secret behind a magic trick, and that maybe it loses something,” Finn said. He found the opposite to be true. “It almost made the work more impressive.”