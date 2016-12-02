Home / Features
Fri, Dec 02, 2016 - Page 13　

Highlight: Taiwan Old School Party

By Han Cheung  /  Staff reporter

The 1991 film A Brighter Summer Day will be one of the movies shown on Sunday at a hostel in Ximending.

Photo courtesy of atmovies.com

Transport yourself back to Taiwan’s 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s in one party this weekend, with each decade hosted in a hostel in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area.

Not only will each hostel be decorated according to the era, there will be period-specific pop music, classic films such as military comedies and various entertainment such as mahjong, Chinese chess, dice games and a karaoke battle. A retro photoshoot and free Taiwanese snacks are also in store.

■ The party is Sunday from 6:30pm to 11:30pm at Oxygen Hostel, 100, Chongqing S Rd Sec 1 Taipei City (台北市重慶南路一段100號), 4U Taipei Hostel 5F, 37, Kaifeng St Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市開封街一段37號5樓), TaipeiTaipei Hostel, 2F, 63, Chongqing S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市重慶南路一段63號2樓).

■ Admission is NT$499 at the door. For more details in English visit: www.frnci.com/events/oldschoolparty_eng.html.

