Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Contemporary

Carnegies will host a Retro Revival Night tomorrow, featuring classic music videos from the 1980s projected on to big screens as well as music from that decade spun by DJ Hifive.

■ 100, Anhe Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市安和路二段100號)

■ Tomorrow at 10pm. Tickets are NT$300

Tonight’s performance by disco/grunge act No Party for Cao Dong (草東沒有派對) at Legacy Taipei, which hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts, is sold out. Tomorrow it is Japanese instrumental duo →Pia-no-jaC←. On Sunday, post grunge group Black Dog Gang (黑狗幫) will take the stage. The lineup also includes grunge/Brit-pop band Arkmen (阿克曼樂團), hip-hop artists Chiu and Love (丘與樂) and indie rockers Nora Says.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號)

■ Show starts tomorrow at 7pm and Sunday at 7:30pm

■ Admission is NT$1,200 tomorrow and NT$700 Sunday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Japanese J-pop band never young beach tours tomorrow to The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Solo rocker Hung Sheng-hao (洪申豪) will also take the stage.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Tickets cost NT$1,100, available online through thewall.tw

Punk and alternative rock are on the menu tonight at indie rock club Revolver with The Roadside Inn and Countervalve (逆瓣膜) and Japan’s Sein and The Devils & Libido taking the stage. Tomorrow the club will host two events. The first, beginning at 7pm, brings together punk, indie and black metal with Feed Pigs (餵飽豬), Bazooka, Accomplices (共犯結構) and Japan’s Crucem. Kelley, LeeLek, Walrussound and rgry will play electron rock and electro for the late party, which begins at 11:45pm. Sunday features acid jazz and pop rock with Rosy, Icy Ball (冰球樂團) and Wave Girl (游移少女).

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Show starts tonight at 9pm, tomorrow at 7pm and 11:45pm and Sunday at 8:30pm

■ Admission is NT$400 tonight, NT$300 tomorrow at 7pm and 11:45pm and NT$300 Sunday

Hsiao-ying (夾子小應) of rock group The Clippers and reggae rock outfit Hang in the Air (盪在空中) will both take the stage tonight at Pipe Live Music, a major venue for indie music and parties. Tonyband (東尼大木) is also on the bill.

■ 1 Siyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市思源路1號), tel: (02) 2364-8198. On the Net: www.pipemusic.com.tw

■ Show starts at 6:30pm

■ Admission is NT$700. Tickets available online through www.indievox.com, pipemusic.kktix.cc and at FamilyMart (全家) FamiPort kiosks

Five-piece band Poor House play a rich blend of rock, blues, swing and country tomorrow at Bobwundaye (無問題), a small pub in Taipei.

■ 77, Heping E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市和平東路三段77號), tel: (02) 2377-1772

■ Show starts at 10pm

■ Admission is NT$300

Solo guitarist Vj Voon (溫偉杰) takes the stage tonight at Witch House (女巫店), an intimate coffeehouse-style venue in the National Taiwan University area. Tomorrow it is guitarist Chico (奇哥).

■ 7, Ln 56, Xinsheng S Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市新生南路三段56巷7號), tel: (02) 2362-5494. On the Net: www.witchhouse.org

■ Shows start at 9:30pm. Restaurant/bar with queer/feminist bookstore and large collection of board games, open 11am to midnight Sundays through Wednesdays, 11am to 1am Thursdays through Saturdays