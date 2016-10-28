Home / Features
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 - Page 13　

Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan  /  Staff reporter

Japanese band The Twenties play tonight at Taipei’s APA Mini.

Photo courtesy of APA Mini/The Twenties

Classical

The Munich Chamber Orchestra will collaborate with German classical clarinetist Sabine Meyer to play three of Mozart’s arias, and Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 10 in B Minor on Monday at the National Concert Hall.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Monday at 7:30pm

■ Tickets are NT$1,500 to NT$3,000 (NT$1,000 tickets are sold out); available through NTCH ticketing

Jordi Savall, master of viola da gamba, is making a second visit to Taiwan to play at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. The award-winning Spanish viol player specializes in the musical heritage of the Iberian Peninsula. In this concert, he will pay tribute to the 14th century explorer Ibn Battuta.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tuesday at 7:30pm

■ Tickets are NT$500 to NT$2,500, available through NTCH ticketing

Halloween

This year’s Intergalactic Resurrection Halloween bash will have NT$18,000 in cash for its costume competition, including best group costume (NT$10,000), best individual costume (NT$5,000) and sexiest alien costume (NT$3,000). The 11 DJs include Marcus Aurelius, Cross Cutz, Apr1L1 and Saltee, with live band Dread Rider taking to the stage with their reggae-infused roots music guaranteed to keep your bones jangling all night.

■ 12, Binjiang St, Taipei city (台北市濱江街12號)

■ Tomorrow at 10pm. Admission is NT$1,100

The Brass Monkey will hold its Monkey Halloween party tomorrow night. There are plenty of drink specials and NT$5,000 in cash prizes for best costume.

■ 166 Fuxing N Rd, Taipei City (台北市復興北路166號)

■ Tomorrow night from 9pm; admission is NT$150 for women in costume and NT$300 without; NT$300 for men in costume and NT$450 without

Taipei’s W Hotel will host a Horror Story bash tomorrow night. Jonas Aden will be spinning the tracts and the dress code is “spooky outfits of American Horror Story.”

■ 10, Zhongxiao E Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市忠孝東路五段10號)

■ Tomorrow at 10pm; admission is NT$1,200

Under Wonderland is the title of Club Myst’s Halloween bash, which takes place tomorrow, and those dressed in costume get in for free.

■ 9F, 12, Songshou Rd, Taipei City (台北市松壽路12號9F)

■ Tomorrow at 10pm; admission is NT$700 and free for those in costume

Bobwundaye (無問題), a small pub in Taipei, will hold a Halloween party tomorrow night with power trio rock band Gold Seal and The Fairies @ Bob’s performing.

■ 77, Heping E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市和平東路三段77號), tel: (02) 2377-1772

■ Shows start at 10pm

■ Admission is NT$300

New Zealand foot-stomping folk duo The Bollands will host a Halloween party on Sunday at The Goat Restaurant & Bar (山羊飯館), a music venue and restaurant in Pingtung.

■ 23-2 Hengnan Rd, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County (屏東縣恆春鎮恆南路23-2號), tel: (08) 888-0183

■ Party begins at 8:30pm

■ Admission: free

Contemporary

Award-winning Puyuma musician Sangpuy (桑布伊) plays a concert tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. On Sunday, indie rockers Monkey Pilot (猴子飛行員) will take the stage.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm tonight and 7:30pm on Sunday

■ Admission is NT$900 tonight and NT$700 on Sunday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Japanese visual kei bands Kiryu, Royz and Codomo Dragon join forces tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue in Taipei for indie rock artists. Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, will tonight host a techno and house Halloween bash with the Tyler Friedman, Betty Apple Barhker, Hypnic Jerk, Francois X and others. Tomorrow it is drum and bass with Darren White, aka dBridge, with Trent and Legacy providing support.

This story has been viewed 214 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top