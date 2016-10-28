Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Classical

The Munich Chamber Orchestra will collaborate with German classical clarinetist Sabine Meyer to play three of Mozart’s arias, and Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 10 in B Minor on Monday at the National Concert Hall.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Monday at 7:30pm

■ Tickets are NT$1,500 to NT$3,000 (NT$1,000 tickets are sold out); available through NTCH ticketing

Jordi Savall, master of viola da gamba, is making a second visit to Taiwan to play at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. The award-winning Spanish viol player specializes in the musical heritage of the Iberian Peninsula. In this concert, he will pay tribute to the 14th century explorer Ibn Battuta.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tuesday at 7:30pm

■ Tickets are NT$500 to NT$2,500, available through NTCH ticketing

Halloween

This year’s Intergalactic Resurrection Halloween bash will have NT$18,000 in cash for its costume competition, including best group costume (NT$10,000), best individual costume (NT$5,000) and sexiest alien costume (NT$3,000). The 11 DJs include Marcus Aurelius, Cross Cutz, Apr1L1 and Saltee, with live band Dread Rider taking to the stage with their reggae-infused roots music guaranteed to keep your bones jangling all night.

■ 12, Binjiang St, Taipei city (台北市濱江街12號)

■ Tomorrow at 10pm. Admission is NT$1,100

The Brass Monkey will hold its Monkey Halloween party tomorrow night. There are plenty of drink specials and NT$5,000 in cash prizes for best costume.

■ 166 Fuxing N Rd, Taipei City (台北市復興北路166號)

■ Tomorrow night from 9pm; admission is NT$150 for women in costume and NT$300 without; NT$300 for men in costume and NT$450 without

Taipei’s W Hotel will host a Horror Story bash tomorrow night. Jonas Aden will be spinning the tracts and the dress code is “spooky outfits of American Horror Story.”

■ 10, Zhongxiao E Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市忠孝東路五段10號)

■ Tomorrow at 10pm; admission is NT$1,200

Under Wonderland is the title of Club Myst’s Halloween bash, which takes place tomorrow, and those dressed in costume get in for free.

■ 9F, 12, Songshou Rd, Taipei City (台北市松壽路12號9F)

■ Tomorrow at 10pm; admission is NT$700 and free for those in costume

Bobwundaye (無問題), a small pub in Taipei, will hold a Halloween party tomorrow night with power trio rock band Gold Seal and The Fairies @ Bob’s performing.

■ 77, Heping E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市和平東路三段77號), tel: (02) 2377-1772

■ Shows start at 10pm

■ Admission is NT$300

New Zealand foot-stomping folk duo The Bollands will host a Halloween party on Sunday at The Goat Restaurant & Bar (山羊飯館), a music venue and restaurant in Pingtung.

■ 23-2 Hengnan Rd, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County (屏東縣恆春鎮恆南路23-2號), tel: (08) 888-0183

■ Party begins at 8:30pm

■ Admission: free

Contemporary

Award-winning Puyuma musician Sangpuy (桑布伊) plays a concert tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. On Sunday, indie rockers Monkey Pilot (猴子飛行員) will take the stage.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm tonight and 7:30pm on Sunday

■ Admission is NT$900 tonight and NT$700 on Sunday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Japanese visual kei bands Kiryu, Royz and Codomo Dragon join forces tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue in Taipei for indie rock artists. Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, will tonight host a techno and house Halloween bash with the Tyler Friedman, Betty Apple Barhker, Hypnic Jerk, Francois X and others. Tomorrow it is drum and bass with Darren White, aka dBridge, with Trent and Legacy providing support.