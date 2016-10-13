Migrant stories told by migrants

By Han Cheung / Staff report

Back home in Indonesia, Justto Lasoo enjoyed writing love stories. But since he moved to Taiwan five years ago to work as a welder in a factory, his subject of choice took a dramatic turn.

Last month, Lasoo won the top prize at the Taiwan Literary Award for Migrants (移民工文學獎) for his short story, Nyanyian Ombak (The Song of Waves), which details the struggles and harsh working conditions of an Indonesian worker on a Taiwanese fishing boat and the relationship with his employer. His story, along with other winners and submissions, was published a few weeks ago in an anthology, Sail (航).

Most of the short story is based on true events. Lasoo was visiting friends who worked the docks at Hsinchu’s Nanliao Harbor (南寮漁港) when he decided to delve deeper into their hardships for future writing material.

“I asked them about their working conditions, if they have any problems,” Lasoo says. “While I’m unable to help them [improve their conditions], I can help them tell their stories.”

“Why do so many migrant workers run away?” he asks. “The employer and the recruitment agency are also at fault, it’s not all our problem. I hope that many people can read my work and understand the issue further.”

Lasoo says he submited The Song of Waves because he feels that it is a lesser known part of the migrant worker experience.

“People see the ones working in homes or taking care of the elderly,” Lasoo says. “But not many know about this. [The fishing boat workers] also endure more hardships and problems. I sympathize with them.”

FROM NEWS TO LITERATURE

Chang Cheng (張正), founder of the award, runs the Southeast Asian bookstore Brilliant Time (燦爛時光) in New Taipei City’s Chungho District (中和) along with his wife Liao Yun-chang (廖雲章), an associate managing editor for CommonWealth Magazine.

Chang says the award began when he founded Four Way Voice (四方報), a monthly newspaper serving Southeast Asian immigrants. After receiving an overwhelming number of literary submissions from these migrants, Chang and Liao decided to have them translated into Chinese and published in a book, which garnered the notice of several prominent literary figures who eventually suggested that they start a literary award.

“A literary award sounds more prestigious than just having your work published in a newspaper or book,” Chang says. “I want to raise the social status of these migrants. How would you feel if your domestic helper won a literary award, while you haven’t even read a book this year?”

Chang admits that he cares more about the social impact of this award rather than the cultural.

“Of course, the writing can’t be too poor, but literary value is not the main goal,” he says. “I’m not a literary expert anyway.”

In addition, these pieces provide a viewpoint on Taiwan that regular Taiwanese will never experience, Chang says, citing another winning piece by Dao Tieu My, a Vietnamese bride who is currently serving time for burning the family house down and causing two deaths.

“We want Taiwanese to hear the voices of these migrants,” Liao says. “The stranger living in your house is not someone who just cooks and cleans. They also have thoughts and observations about Taiwanese society.”

All entries must be submitted in the migrant’s native language so the writers can fully express their thoughts. A panel of native-language judges make the first round of selections, which are translated into Chinese and passed on to the final judges, who usually consist of publishers, scholars, writers and non-governmental organization workers.