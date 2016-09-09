Highlight: Jinshan beach clean-up and outdoor excursion

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Jinshan beach clean-up and outdoor excursion

Since it launched earlier this year as a public Facebook group, Taiwan Adventure Outings (TAO) has been bringing people on hikes, river traces, camping trips and other outdoor activities all around the country. Tomorrow afternoon, the group will be convening at Jinshan Harbor (金山水尾漁港) for a beach clean-up and a session of stand-up paddle boarding, and all are invited to join.

There is a 20 person limit for the paddle boarding, although other water activities will also be available such as snorkeling. Trash bags will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. At night, the group will head to Jinshan Old Street (金山老街), famous for its duck, for dinner, and those who wish to stay the night can set up tents on the beach.

TAO co-founder Ryan Hevern reminds participants to bring swimwear, sunscreen, a change of clothes, snorkel and fins if you plan on snorkeling, and a tent if you plan on camping.

■ The group meets tomorrow at 1:30pm at Jinshan Harbor . Bus 1815 will get you to Jinshan, and walk 10 to 15 minutes to the harbor. Admission is free. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1601931813440459