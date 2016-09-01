Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

In 2013, Huang Po-chih (黃博志) launched 500 Lemon Trees as a crowdfunding project to raise awareness of the depletion of Taiwan’s farmlands. He set out to ask 500 participants to donate NT$500 to revamp three abandoned farmlands throughout the country, while planting 500 lemon trees. Two years later, each participant was gifted a bottle of Limoncello, an Italian liqueur. This year, the sequel, 500 Lemon Trees: Patient Number 7 (五百顆檸檬樹：七號病人), is held at Taipei’s IT Park Gallery. Huang turns his attention to medicine and disease, using roots, plants and liqueurs to create a multisensory installation, though it’s unclear if he’s going to raise money for a particular cause. It’s interesting to note the number seven, which could allude to the seven deadly sins.

■ IT Park Gallery (伊通公園), 2F-3F, 41 Yitong St, Taipei City (台北市伊通街41號2-3樓), tel: (02) 2507-7243. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 10pm

■ Until Sept. 24

Opening tomorrow night on the third floor of the art projects space Pon Ding is Reactive Wall (反應牆), an interactive video/sound installation by the artist Mojoko (real name Steve Lawler) and computer programmer Shang Liang, both who hail from Singapore. Mojoko, who was born in Iran, raised in Hong Kong and studied in Europe, creates a digital collage by overlaying various pop culture images found in vintage comics, television shows and advertisements from all over the world, while Shang provides the sound effects. Mojoko’s work, which has been described as “pop trash,” is a critique on pop culture past and present. The artist himself calls his work “pop culture vomit,” though the installation is just as enlightening as it is critical. In other words, for all the shallowness that pop culture breeds, we as consumers are also very much molded by its influences. As for the interactive part, visitors are encouraged to scream, whistle or hoot at the projection. Images will appear, reappear, wobble and wiggle as the noise fluctuates.

■ Pon Ding (朋丁), 6, Ln 53, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市中山北路一段53巷6號), tel: (02) 2537 7281. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 8pm

■ Opening party is tomorrow at 7pm. Until Sept. 25

Currently on display at Liang Gallery is The Alluring Vastness of Ink (瀚墨芳華). Lee Chung-chung’s (李重重) paintings have been threading Chinese and Western artistic styles since the late 1960s. Trained in Chinese ink painting and having studied Western abstract art, Lee uses color ink to depict natural scenes. In the intervening four decades, Lee’s landscape paintings have remained predominantly two-dimensional with a seemingly haphazard approach to lines and shapes — “clumsy and bland,” as the gallery notes state. The only element that is lively is her color palate — it’s not too common to see hot pink, highlighter orange infused with black brush strokes.

■ Liang Gallery (尊彩藝術中心), 366, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路366號), tel: (02) 2797-1100. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Sept. 25

Sailing In The Dark Cave: The Historia Naturalis of Sino Art (石匱夜航：華人的藝術博物學) is a joint exhibition of eight Taiwanese artists which opens at Lin & Lin Gallery on Saturday. The exhibition isn’t as boring as the Latin words in the title suggests. Included in the lineup is Kuo Wei-kuo’s (郭維國) rather harrowing self-portraits which depict him in subliminal contexts taken from various vices from Chinese and Western mythology. Also on display will be Liu Shih-tung’s (劉時棟) colorful collages and sculptures inspired by Taiwanese folk culture and nature scenes from his native Miaoli.