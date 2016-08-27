Drinking Taipei: 3000 glasses of beer on the wall

By Dana Ter / Staff Reporter

One year ago, my idea of good alcohol was Taiwan Beer, or a Singapore Sling, if I wanted to be classy. A craft beer-loving friend from Michigan visited and I wracked my brain trying to figure out where in Taipei to bring him. I inadvertently stumbled into a growing craft beer scene when I discovered 55th Street. I’ve been drinking my way through northern Taiwan since — ales, stouts, porters — anything that wasn’t Taiwan Beer.

This is my last story in the “Drinking Taipei” series. Ironically, I decided to head down to Pingtung County (屏東) earlier this week to find out how southerners drink their beer.

Chung Wen-ching (鍾文清), the founder of Hengchun 3000 Brewseum (恆春3000啤酒博物館), laughs at me.

“There is no craft beer culture in the south,” he says.

He’s bewildered as to why I would make the four-hour trek down here. Though it’s located in an industrial district — laws confine breweries to industrial districts — the brewery/museum is shrouded in palm trees and banana trees. The Pacific coastline near the southernmost tip of Taiwan is a 20-minute drive away, but I can almost smell the saltwater.

It’s a weekday afternoon. Me, two little girls, a couple and a grandma are in the ground floor tasting hall which is a long and narrow space with wooden chairs and tables. They are taking selfies and sipping water. I down my pint of IPA.

3000 beer mugs and glasses line the two-story high steel wall of the tasting hall. They were all purchased on e-Bay, Chung tells me.

From 1946, during the Chinese Civil War, to 2002, when Taiwan joined the WTO, Taiwan Beer held a monopoly.

“Beer to Taiwanese meant Taiwan Beer,” says the bespectacled, smiling Chung.

Hengchun 3000 Brewseum 恆春3000啤酒博物館 Address: 29-1 Chaopu Rd, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County (屏東縣恆春鎮草埔路29-1號) Telephone: (08) 888-1002 Open: Daily from 11am to 10pm drinks: NT$150 to NT$180 for a pint On the net: www.facebook.com/3000Brewseum



“It meant sitting around a rechao (熱炒), talking really loudly with friends and clinking glasses and saying ‘bottoms up!’” he adds, referring to the roadside restaurants which serve copious amounts of fried meat and veggies.

Chung was part of the first wave of Taiwanese brewers to open craft breweries after 2002. These breweries were mostly unsuccessful because local palates weren’t quite ready for the bitter brews. It wasn’t until the second wave, post-2012, when younger brewers, including Taiwanese who had lived overseas and expats, that craft beer started to become popular.

“I’m just a bit older than the young brewers up north,” Chung chuckles.

Chung first learned about craft beer in 1996, when he read about microbreweries in the US. In 2003, he completed a six-month apprenticeship with the American Brewers Guild in California and worked in a couple of brewpubs before returning to Taiwan to open his own brewery in Kaohsiung in 2005.

During his time in the US, Chung drank mostly lagers. It wasn’t until a few months into working at a San Francisco brewpub that he started to enjoy pale ales.

“It’s really an acquired taste,” he says.

The Kaohsiung brewery ran for four years. After it closed down, Chung never stopped collecting beer-related trinkets and antiques from e-Bay. His collection includes replicas of beer recipes from Mesopotamia chiseled on stone and translated hieroglyphics from ancient Egypt, which describe the joys of intoxication.

The idea to open a brewery/museum — a “brewseum” as he calls it — came to him quite suddenly. He packed up his memorabilia and relocated from Kaohsiung to Hengchun where skies are clearer and the surf beckons.