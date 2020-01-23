The Liberty Times Editorial: DPP needs to focus on governance

On Jan. 11, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was re-elected and the party retained its legislative majority, thereby maintaining complete control of the government for the next four years.

Looking at the numbers, voter turnout reached 74.9 percent and Tsai received an unprecedented 8,170,231 votes, defeating her primary rival — Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) — by 2.6 million votes, a massive win.

The outcome has drawn a variety of interpretations, but saying no to China and opposing Beijing’s “one country, two systems” framework has now become a consensus in Taiwan.

There is also general agreement that the “Hong Kong effect” prompted young Taiwanese to vote and that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has been Tsai’s most effective election worker.

Political parties have responded and made adjustments in reaction to this change in public opinion. The defeated KMT immediately plunged into internecine strife: Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) resigned as chairman, young and middle-aged members have urged the party to abandon the so-called “1992 consensus” and the party’s elected representatives have even proposed that it remove the word “Chinese” from its name.

As for the DPP, some have said that Tsai might once again take over as party chair and it has been confirmed that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) will stay on in that post, while the competition to take over as legislative speaker silently unfolds.

Among the smaller parties, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) is calling for the formation of an alliance of opposition parties; small parties that received more than 3 percent of the party vote have celebrated their qualification for government subsidies, while many others face the risk of dissolving; and some politicians even announced that they would permanently quit politics.

The DPP saw gains and losses: Tsai won 57.13 percent of the vote in the presidential election, just slightly more than 1 percentage point more than in the election four years ago. The party received 33.98 percent of the party vote, a sharp decrease of 10 percentage points.

The high turnout contributed to the record-high vote for Tsai, but Han also received 1.71 million votes more than then-New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) did four years ago when he ran against Tsai.

That the DPP’s share of the party vote decreased so drastically, despite the surge in the voter turnout, is a sign that the party cannot afford to overlook.

One major reason is the change in parties over the past four years. People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) once again threw his hat in the ring for the presidential race, while Ko established the TPP and criticized the DPP in a departure from his past pro-green stance and took quite a few votes with him.

During the elections, as many as 30 to 40 small parties — including pro-Taiwanese independence parties, social activist groups and many others established to advocate a single social or political project — either proposed their own legislator-at-large nominees or fielded their own district candidates.

Their enthusiasm for political participation reflects diversity of Taiwan’s democracy, and some voters split their ballots for presidential, party and district legislator three ways. This scenario significantly underscores society’s dissatisfaction with the DPP’s complete control of the government over the past four years.