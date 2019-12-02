While the US-China trade dispute has led to a reshuffling of the global supply chain and benefited some local companies, other firms have been hit by the slowing global economy and trade.
The aggregate pretax income of companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange or Taipei Exchange in the first three quarters of this year fell 16.73 percent annually to NT$1.64 trillion (US$53.7 billion), the latest Financial Supervisory Commission figures show. The firms whose shares are traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange saw their aggregate pretax income drop 19 percent to NT$1.44 trillion from a year earlier, the largest decline since the same period in 2012.
The commission last week said that the decline was due to a high comparison base last year, when listed companies reported record pretax earnings.
It said that some local companies have benefited from order transfers by customers trying to avoid the trade row, but that others have suffered from global macroeconomic uncertainty and falling product prices and capacity utilization. Firms operating in the plastics, semiconductor, and oil and gas industries have been hit the hardest, it added.
The earnings results bring up the question of whether the nation’s economic fundamentals are as good as they look, even though Taiwanese stocks have reached new highs in the past few months.
While massive foreign fund inflows have driven solid gains on the local bourse this year, foreign investors have mainly focused on a few select tech companies, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, and the rally has not spread across the board.
Meanwhile, market observers fear that a disconnect between the stock market and the real economy might be emerging in Taiwan, as has happened in many other economies.
A stock market generally tends to reflect the fundamental conditions of an economy: a booming market indicates that investors are chasing shares of companies that might offer larger dividends, as well as those that have a higher profit outlook amid a growing economy.
While the trade dispute has cooled the global economy and led to worries about economic performance, this year is likely to be the brightest for global equities in many years, as only three markets have declined this year to date: the Shanghai B-share, the Malaysian and the Indonesian markets.
On the other hand, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on Friday last week raised its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth to 2.64 percent for this year and 2.72 percent for next year, compared with 2.46 percent and 2.58 percent it forecast in August. The upward revision was caused by investment flows amid the trade dispute.
However, the DGBAS’ forecasts are much more optimistic than those of local and foreign research institutes, which remain cautious about potential risks for the global economy.
Moreover, export orders for October contracted for a 12th straight month, slipping 3.5 percent annually, and the local manufacturing sector’s output last quarter fell 7.01 percent annually for a third straight quarter, Ministry of Economic Affairs data show.
From the perspective of import and export figures, as well as corporate earnings results, the fundamental risks to Taiwan’s economy still deserve the government’s attention.
Unless the US and China reach a trade deal next year and Taiwan’s exports recover strongly, it will not be easy for the economy to grow faster this year based on investment alone.
It has been more than a month since China implemented an unprecedented quarantine of Wuhan, banning travel in and out of the city from Jan 22. As of Friday, China’s National Health Commission had confirmed 78,824 cases and 2,788 deaths from COVID-19, while Japan and South Korea have also seen a surge in confirmed cases, with countrywide totals of 214 and 2,022 respectively. As Asia is shrouded in the shadow of COVID-19, Taiwan, which was expected to be particularly vulnerable to the virus due to its proximity to China, has been containing it in an exemplary fashion. Immediately following the Wuhan coronavirus
The spread of COVID-19 adds to the Taiwanese mentality of hating to be mistaken for Chinese. There are discussions about speaking Taiwanese instead of Mandarin in public while abroad to avoid such annoyance. How effective that would be is another matter. More worth noting is that foreigners in Taiwan do not necessarily please local people by speaking their hard-learned Mandarin to them. Taiwanese language identity does not suddenly change due to a disease outbreak. It has evolved a lot since democratization. In January last year, the National Languages Development Act (國家語言發展法) came into force. The law acknowledges that all — more
Almost a year after Italy broke with its US and European partners to sign up to China’s influence-extending Belt and Road Initiative, relations between Rome and Beijing risk deteriorating rather than getting closer. The anticipated economic boost for Italy has yet to materialize, with its trade deficit with China widening further last year, and if Rome’s intention was to generate goodwill with Beijing, the government undermined that effort with its decision to halt flights to China over worries about the spread of the coronavirus. As Italy endures its own deadly outbreak, Italian President Sergio Mattarella has made a show of reaching out
To die-hard pan-green camp supporters or convinced followers of the Taiwanese independence faith, I am an untrustworthy former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spokesperson with ulterior motives, as I continue to call on the government to “uncover the truth” and for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to face the “historical wounds” of the past and examine them head-on. Media reports say that the Chen Wen-chen Memorial Foundation (陳文成博士紀念基金會) and 43 other non-governmental organizations organized a 228 Incident memorial event. In response, Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan chairman Tashi Tsering said that as far as every Tibetan is concerned, “history will