By Mark Suzman

According to the most recent tally, the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal publish a combined total of 1,000 stories every day. Although the report did not say how many people read all of them, it is safe to assume that nobody managed to do so.

Each of us probably overlooks tens of thousands of important news stories every year, but the biggest one that people missed this year happened on Oct.10 in a conference hall in Lyon, France, where a gathering of government officials, business leaders and philanthropists pledged US$14 billion to an organization called the Global Fund.

Not many people know what the Global Fund is until they hear its full name: the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The fund was established shortly after the turn of the millennium, when hundreds of thousands of children were dying from preventable diseases. The AIDS crisis was at its height, with news outlets describing the virus as a “malevolent scythe” cutting across sub-Saharan Africa. Its unstoppable spread, some predicted, would lead to the collapse of entire countries.

This was an international crisis that required an international response.

Then-UN secretary-general Kofi Annan rallied the world around the Millennium Development Goals — a set of specific targets related to poverty and disease reduction — and launched the Global Fund to achieve them.

The fund was designed to be a new kind of multilateral venture, not just a coalition of governments. It also brought in partners from the business and philanthropic sectors, including the newly formed Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

This inclusive approach enabled the initiative to draw on a wider range of expertise.

Over the past two decades, the Global Fund has transformed the way people fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria — the three biggest killers in poor countries.

By pooling resources, the fund created economies of scale for life-saving products such as anti-malarial bed nets and antiretroviral drugs. Then, by working with almost 100 countries, the fund built a massive supply chain to deliver the goods.

In the process, deaths from AIDS have fallen by 50 percent from their peak and malaria deaths have decreased by about 50 percent since the turn of the millennium.

Now, the fund has US$14 billion in new funding to continue this work.

The replenishment is vitally important news, first and foremost because of the sheer number of lives it will help to save. The US$14 billion, the fund says, is expected be enough to cut the three diseases’ death rates by almost 50 percent again by 2023.

That translates into 16 million lives saved.

However, what happened on Oct. 10 in Lyon is critical for another reason: It illustrates how the world is at a pivotal point in history, from which it might move in one direction or another.

On one hand, the successful recent fundraising effort was a testament to the way the world went about solving humanitarian crises in the early years of this century. Multilateralism, it turns out, worked — and worked extremely well.

That same period also gave rise to organizations such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — a global alliance of public and private-sector stakeholders that aims to get vaccines to some of the world’s poorest children.

Gavi has helped to immunize more than 760 million children to date, and the coverage rate of the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine in Gavi-supported countries increased from 59 percent in 2000 to 81 percent last year — only four percentage points below the global average.