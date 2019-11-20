Why US inequality is higher than Europe’s

By Lucas Chancel, Thomas Blanchet and Amory Gethin

Europe’s political forces are divided between those who regard the EU as promoting unfair, inefficient neoliberal economic policies, and those who see the bloc as key to preserving the relatively equitable and inclusive “European social model.”

Yet the recent European Parliament election featured little debate about this model and generated few ideas for what policymakers should do to tackle income inequality across the continent.

That is a pity. Comparisons of income growth and inequality in Europe and the US over the past four decades have yielded important new insights into why incomes are far more evenly distributed in Europe than in the US, and about what each side of the Atlantic could learn from the other.

Overall, US incomes have grown faster than those in Europe over the past 40 years. Between 1980 and 2017, average national income per adult grew 65 percent in the US, compared with 51 percent in Europe. The difference largely, though not entirely, reflects the EU’s failure to coordinate a continent-wide economic stimulus following the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Compared with Western Europe, which subsequently suffered a lost decade (2007-2017) in which average national income per adult grew by less than 5 percent, the US grew five times faster.

However, these average growth rates conceal the extent to which income inequality has exploded in the US over the past four decades, while remaining far less extreme in Europe.

Although the average pre-tax income of the top 50 percent of US earners has more than doubled since 1980, that of the bottom half has grown by just 3 percent.

In Europe, on the other hand, the pre-tax income of the bottom half of the population grew by 40 percent over the same period — more than 10 times faster than for their US counterparts — although still below overall average European income growth.

Differences between US and European tax and transfer systems do not significantly change the overall picture. After taking these into account, the post-tax incomes of the bottom 50 percent have grown by a modest 14 percent in the US since 1980 — still way below overall income growth — and by up to 40 percent in Europe.

Economists often attribute rising inequality to technological change or growth in international trade. Yet this does not explain the sharply divergent inequality trends over the past 40 years in the US and Europe, because both experienced similar technological shocks and faced increased competition from developing countries over that period.

Instead, the contrast between Europe and the US reflects different policy choices.

Policymakers have two broad options for tackling income inequality:

Predistribution aims to create the conditions for a more even distribution of income in the future — through investments in healthcare and education, effective antitrust laws and labor-market regulations, and relatively strong labor unions, for example.

Redistribution of income, meanwhile, aims to reduce current inequalities through progressive taxation — whereby richer people pay higher rates of tax — and social transfers to the poorest.

Europe’s lower levels of inequality are not a consequence of more redistributive tax policies. True, the top marginal rate of US federal income tax has fallen from an average of 80 percent in 1950-1980 to 37 percent today, and US President Donald Trump lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent in his Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.