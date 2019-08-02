The crisis of Anglo-American democracy

By Jeffrey Sachs

How did the world’s two most venerable and influential democracies — the UK and the US — end up with President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the helm? Trump is not wrong to call Johnson the “Britain Trump” (sic). Nor is this merely a matter of similar personalities or styles: It is also a reflection of glaring flaws in the political institutions that enabled such men to win power.

Both Trump and Johnson have what the Irish physicist and psychologist Ian Hughes calls “disordered minds.”

Trump is a chronic liar, purveyor of racism and large-scale tax cheat. Former US special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his 22-month investigation of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign described repeated cases of Trump’s obstruction of justice.

Trump stands accused by more than 20 women of sexual predation — a behavior he bragged about on tape — and directed his attorney to make illegal payments of hush money that constituted campaign finance violations.

Johnson’s personal behavior is similarly incontinent. He is widely regarded as a chronic liar and unkempt in his personal life, which includes two failed marriages and an apparent domestic altercation on the eve of becoming prime minister. He has been repeatedly fired from jobs for lying and other disreputable behavior.

He led the Brexit campaign in 2016 on claims that have been proven false. As British secretary of state for foreign and Commonwealth affairs, he twice leaked secret intelligence — in one case, French intelligence about Libya, and in another case, British intelligence about Iran.

Like Trump, he has a high disapproval rating among all age groups, and his approval ratings rise with voter age.

Trump’s record in office presents a further political puzzle. His policies are generally unpopular and rarely reflect a majority of public opinion. His most important legislative victory — the 2017 tax cut — was unpopular at the time and remains so today.

The same is true of his positions on climate change, immigration, building a wall along the Mexican border, cutting social spending, ending key provisions of Obamacare, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement and much else.

Trump’s approval rating is consistently below 50 percent and currently stands at about 43 percent, with 53 percent disapproval.

Trump uses emergency decrees and executive orders to implement his unpopular agenda. While the courts have overturned many decrees, the judicial process is slow, meandering and unpredictable. In practice, the US is as close to one-person rule as imaginable within its constitution’s precarious constraints.

The situation with Johnson might be similar.

Public opinion turned against Brexit, Johnson’s hallmark issue, after the withdrawal negotiations with the EU exposed the Leave campaign’s lies and exaggerations ahead of the 2016 referendum.

Although the public and a majority in UK Parliament strongly oppose a no-deal Brexit, Johnson has pledged just that if he fails to negotiate an alternative.

There is an obvious answer to the question of how two venerable democracies installed disordered minds in power and enabled them to pursue unpopular policies.

However, there is also a deeper one.

The obvious answer is that both Trump and Johnson won support among older voters who have felt left behind in recent decades.