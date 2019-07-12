Free hotel Wi-Fi should carry warning: Caution, hacker’s dream

By John Naughton / The Observer

You have just arrived at the hotel after a delayed flight and a half-hour wrangle with the car-hire firm — and then you remember that you have forgotten to pay last month’s credit card bill, and there will be an interest charge if you wait until you are back at base.

But —- hey —- you can do it online and help is at hand. The receptionist is welcoming and helpful. They have Wi-Fi and it is free.

Relieved, you ask for the password. “Oh, you don’t need one,” he replies. “Just type in your room number and click the box.”

Phew! Problem solved. Er, not necessarily.

At this point the human race divides into two groups. Call them sheep and goats.

Sheep are sweet, trusting folks who like to think well of their fellow humans. Surely that helpful receptionist would not knowingly offer a dangerous service.

Also, they find digital technology baffling and intimidating. And they cannot imagine why anything they do online might be of interest to anyone.

Goats, on the other hand, have nasty, suspicious minds. They believe that many of their fellow humans may be up to something. They believe that, in this networked world, only the paranoid survive.

So when they see an open, free Wi-Fi network they smell a rat. And they would never, ever send confidential information via such a channel.

Sadly, in this particular context, the goats are wiser than the sheep.

They know that hotel chains have become a coveted target of hackers.

Many of the industry’s biggest operators have reported data breaches in recent years, including big names such as Hilton, InterContinental, Marriott and Hyatt.

Most of these attacks, according to Bloomberg, are focused on the property management systems (PMS) used by hotel chains to take reservations, issue room keys and store credit card data.

The Bloomberg report, written by Patrick Clark, was based on the exploits of a team of “white hat” hackers, employed to test the security of a particular system.

After plugging the Internet cable from a bedroom’s smart TV into a laptop they got into the hotel’s PMS, which led to the chain owner’s corporate system.

In doing so they gained access to credit card information for several years’ worth of transactions in dozens of hotels — and if they had been crooks the team could have sold the information on the black market, where a Visa card with a high credit limit can fetch up to US$20.

Why are hotels such tempting targets? Partly because their systems are easy to penetrate, technically.

“Hospitality companies long saw technology as antithetical to the human touch that represented good service. The industry’s admirable habit of promoting from the bottom up means it’s not uncommon to find IT executives who started their careers toting luggage. Former bellboys might understand how a hotel works better than a software engineer, but that doesn’t mean they understand network architecture,” Clark wrote.

The vulnerability is also a reflection of an occupational culture. After all, the hotel business is about welcoming guests and trying to anticipate — and satisfy — their needs.

Nowadays, everybody expects to have free Wi-Fi, so why not give them that in the most hassle-free way imaginable? No messing with passwords and cumbersome log-in procedures; just type in the room number and click “OK.”

From a hacker’s perspective, therefore, the hospitality industry looks like a prime opportunity: easy pickings from hotels’ booking records, plus juicy items of personal information from sheep using insecure Wi-Fi networks.