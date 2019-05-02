US ready to combat PRC aggression

By Joseph Bosco

The new cold war with China is on. Last week, China celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) by flaunting its naval might in a parade of ships off the port of Qingdao to impress and intimidate countries from the region and around the world.

Meanwhile, the white-and-orange ships of the US Coast Guard are joining the gray hulls of the US Navy in the “gray zone” waters of the South China Sea. Their mission: To assist in confronting increasingly aggressive maritime activities by the PLAN.

The coast guard deployment is an astute response by the administration of US President Donald Trump to the military component of the global offensive China has been waging unilaterally against the US without serious pushback from previous administrations.

The cutters will operate under the command of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, which is charged with maintaining freedom of the seas and regional peace and security in the Asia-Pacific (now known as the Indo-Pacific to include the expanding role of India).

In peacetime, the coast guard normally is part of the US Department of Homeland Security “except when operating as a service in the navy.”

US Code Title 14, Section 3 states: “Upon the declaration of war if Congress so directs in the declaration or when the President directs, the Coast Guard shall operate as a service in the Navy.”

Although the US Congress has not declared war since Dec. 8, 1941, the US has been involved in several wars since then, and in every one of those conflicts the coast guard was incorporated as an integral component of the US Navy.

However, now, as tensions rise in this new quasi-cold war period, the coast guard is edging closer to a continuing wartime relationship with the navy.

Most recently, its ships were attached to the 7th Fleet in the East China Sea to combat the ship-to-ship transfers with North Korea of coal and other goods prohibited under UN and US sanctions.

The additional US maritime assets would also prove useful in any conflict that might erupt over North Korea’s stalling and outright reneging on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s denuclearization promise to Trump.

As a further demonstration of the coast guard’s increasing role in strategic deterrence, last month, USCGC Bertholf accompanied a navy destroyer in a Taiwan Strait transit strongly criticized by Beijing.

The South China Sea deployment is the latest in a series of joint navy-coast guard operations in peacetime, demonstrating the Trump administration’s adeptness in coping with China’s growing assertiveness in the “gray zone.”

The contribution of ships from the other maritime service helps fill gaps in what US Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz has called an “oversubscribed” US naval capability in the face of challenges from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

At the same time, it cleverly matches Beijing’s own use of its coast guard assets and even fishing boats to assert its unjustified maritime claims in the region.

The risk, of course, is that the proliferation of combatant and combat-capable ships from China and the US in relatively closer quarters would produce an incident that could quickly escalate.

Near-collisions have occurred because of China’s reckless provocations. The Trump administration seems determined to ensure that Beijing will bear the onus for whatever consequences might ensue from such aggressive tactics.