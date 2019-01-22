Taiwan in international context

By Ian Inkster 音雅恩

It is usually foolish to predict politics in the coming year for any place at any time. Its very easy to get caught out by Taiwan — who predicted the Sunflower movement a year in advance?

Its especially unwise right now given the equilibrium-puncturing effects of international forces stemming from a decline in both the economic and the political efficiency of democracy. Yet attempting any national predictions without direct acknowledgment of the likely impact of external elements would be downright implausible. So, given the goodwill that goes with the Lunar New Year, here goes:

Almost certainly dominant will be the continuation of US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the US from the established interventionist patterns internationally as well-illustrated by the Syrian withdrawal; abandoning NATO, leaving funding to Europe itself; refusal of the Paris climate accord; urging that Japan might take over more responsibility for erstwhile US military burdens in the Pacific; the neurosis over the Mexican border wall; and the continued pressure to both protectionism and a commercial war with the only really large economy that is maintaining fast economic growth.

This seeming inchoate multilevel withdrawal is appealing to Americans who feel denied and neglected at home while so much is spent abroad, and there is now every likelihood that Trump secures a second term. During this year, this sets the scene for the international elements that might affect Taiwan in different ways.

Uncertainty will be compounded by the continued emergence of post-diplomacy throughout the democratic world.

The horrible mix of nuclear threat, low diplomacy, rapid escalation by reactive leaders, and rampant high-tech was exemplified by North Korea and the US last year and this type of risky political action by leaders who are not statespeople means that as a hot-spot speedily emerges, the power of diplomacy is gone.

This year, this will combine with even more insidious high-tech Internet and social media activity, penetrating even the most delicate negotiating situations, so that any remnants of diplomacy must take place in institutional bunkers, as professional negotiators hunker down to try to make sense of their own as well as other political masters.

In its delicate and confusing political situation, where notions of accord, balance and arbitrage might be twittered away on the finger tips of a belligerent US president, political discussion in Taiwan must address such elements without being overrun by them.

A perfectly reasonable tactic for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would be to make some real effort to convert the China threat into a more positive relationship and to do so openly to gain yet more breathing space during a year in which US support for Taiwan could well be bartered for concessions in the present and coming US-China trade wars.

A pragmatic step would be for Taiwan to take more advantage of Chinese economic restructuring, of much greater relevance than China’s overall rate of growth.

The details in the Chinese Five Year Plan, served as forecasts of recent trends. During 2017 and last year, China’s direct foreign investment, designed mostly to gather both influence and technical information and expertise in the US, Europe and Africa, enjoyed rapid growth, and investment in Belt and Road countries saw growth of 30 percent.