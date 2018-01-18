World conflict, peace and Taiwan

By Jerome Keating

In what direction is the geopolitical world headed and what place does Taiwan have in it? What conflicts might be on the horizon? To understand this and related issues one has to step back a couple of decades and look at paradigmatic framing and development.

When political scientist Samuel Huntington published The Clash of Civilizations — as an article in 1992 and book in 1996 — he was responding to changes economic and otherwise. The Berlin Wall had fallen; the Cold War was over; and political scientist Francis Fukuyama was talking of the end of “ideological history.”

According to Huntington, with the victory of capitalism over socialistic communism, ideological conflicts could be over.

However, a new source of conflict was on the horizon: cultures and religions.

Post-colonial author Edward Said challenged this thesis in his 2001 essay “The Clash of Ignorance.”

Said said Huntington oversimplified matters, particularly in his broad-stroke claims of Islam versus the West. Religion and culture are dynamic and multifaceted; they should not be cast as static structures that present a guaranteed future conflict.

He was right. Huntington certainly was straining by trying to frame the world’s future divisions in conflicts that would be religious and cultural. Yet both missed two points.

First was the difference between the disciplines of physics and metaphysics, and the paradigms that each builds and relies upon.

Second, there is the increasing role and effect of “true believers” in a globalized society as defined by Eric Hoffer in his work The True Believer.

Certainly, the economic and ideological dialectic did not end with the Cold War. Instead a new one was being formed. Conflict remained, but it now was within the capitalistic framework of a globalized world. A new struggle was gaining precedence.

In this new capitalistic paradigm, the future struggle would be between the haves and the have-nots, that is, between the oligarchs of capitalism and those remaining. The dialectic would go on and therefore pit the general 98 percent of the globalized world against the 2 percent that control the majority of wealth.

Huntington had been correct in positing that globalization had by no means eliminated sectarian and tribalistic conflict, but he erred in trying to simply transfer this conflict over to religion and culture. The economic dialectic was not dead, nor was the ideological.

Said had been correct in saying that Huntington’s version of conflicting beliefs should not be framed with a narrow interpretation of culture and religion, but he missed the effect and role of the true believer in matters of culture and religion in a globalized world, especially as the availability of weapons of destruction and automatic weapons increased.

Conflict will always be found in ideology, culture and religion if for no other reason than that these are metaphysical fields of study. As metaphysical, the basic premises and proof of these disciplines are faith-based unlike those of physics and science.

With a teleological goal and end in mind, these metaphysical disciplines ultimately focus on defining ways that people should live in meaningful community; the danger comes when any side tries to dictate onto others its position on what is meaningful.

Thus, even though the world has shrunk to a global village, the metaphysical paradigms of desired and imagined communities remain in conflict. Unlike the paradigms of physics, these faith-based positions remain unable to reach definitive answers on what is the nature of humans and what is best for people.