Republican powerbrokers: the intensely private Mercer family

AFP, WASHINGTON

He is a reclusive hedge fund billionaire who made a fortune using complicated algorithms to bet on things other people could not see.

One of his gambles was on US President Donald Trump.

His backing of the long-shot presidential candidate has made Robert “Bob” Mercer, the former co-chief executive of Renaissance Technologies, the top powerbroker in Republican politics today.

The Mercer family is not nearly as well-known as the industrialist Koch brothers or the Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson when it comes to supporting right-wing causes in the US, and they are more than happy to keep it that way.

Mercer, 71, who worked as a computer scientist at IBM before joining Long Island-based Renaissance Technologies, has always shunned the limelight.

According to numerous accounts, Mercer is socially awkward and intensely private.

He is described in Michael Wolff’s bombshell new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House as “almost nonverbal, looking at you with a dead stare and either not talking or offering only minimal response.”

Robert Mercer in November abruptly announced that he was stepping down as co-chief executive of Renaissance Technologies because of the unwanted press scrutiny brought about by his political activities.

In his resignation letter, Mercer also made his most expansive public comments to date, outlining the core principles of his libertarian philosophy.

“I believe that individuals are happiest and most fulfilled when they form their own opinions, assume responsibility for their own actions and spend the fruits of their own labor as they see fit,” he said. “This is why I support conservatives, who favor a smaller, less powerful government.”

In his book about the Trump White House, Wolff expanded further on what he said was the Mercer family doctrine.

He said they were attempting to build a “radical free-market, small-government, home-schooling, anti-liberal, gold-standard, pro-death penalty, anti-Muslim, pro-Christian, monetarist, anti-civil-rights political movement in the United States.”

With the silver-haired Mercer patriarch remaining behind the scenes, it is up to Rebekah, 44, the second of his three daughters, to channel the family money to conservative causes and maintain the direct line to the White House.

While the Koch brothers and other Republican mega-donors sat out the 2016 presidential race because of a distaste for Trump, the Mercers threw their considerable resources behind the brash real-estate tycoon after initially backing Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

They donated millions to Trump’s coffers and persuaded his then-floundering campaign to take on board two figures seen as instrumental to his upset victory over former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton — anti-establishment ideologue Steve Bannon and pollster Kellyanne Conway.

Robert Mercer, who reportedly has an abiding hatred of the Clintons, is a long-time patron of Bannon, who headed the right-wing Web site Breitbart News until becoming chief executive of Trump’s election campaign.

When Trump angrily severed ties with Bannon over comments he made in Wolff’s book, it was a damaging blow to his former White House chief strategist.

However, the coup de grace to Bannon’s any remaining political ambitions might have had came a few days later, when the Mercer family pulled the plug on their long-time ally.