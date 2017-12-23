The Liberty Times Editorial : Leadership is not about popularity

According to poll results released by the Taiwan Brain Trust last week, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) has an approval rating of 75.9 percent, the highest among all six special municipality mayors.

The other mayors, in order of their approval ratings, are: Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) at 66.2 percent, Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) at 56.1 percent, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) at 51 percent, New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) at 49.9 percent and acting Tainan Mayor Li Men-yen (李孟諺) at 25.8 percent.

The poll also shows that 45.5 percent of residents in the six special municipalities disapprove of the way President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is running the nation, while 28.8 percent said they are happy with her performance.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) received an approval rating of 40.3 percent and a disapproval rating of 33 percent.

Despite possible bias from the think tank and the survey’s limited scope, the poll reveals a trend that might become the new norm in Taiwan. It deserves attention, as it might bring significant changes to the way the nation’s democracy works.

As Taiwan’s democracy continues to grow stronger, it is clear that nothing can undo the nation’s democratic progress. However, democracy might also bring unexpected changes to people’s lives. This is true not only within the six special municipalities.

Every policy decision made by heads of local governments directly affects their residents’ daily lives. That is why local governments typically prioritize policies that meet the needs of their residents, and why residents’ feelings toward their mayor or county commissioner directly reflect the effect of those policies.

If a policy brings tangible benefits to a local community or individuals — such as an increase in an area’s housing prices — the image of the mayor or county commissioner improves almost immediately.

That means residents often do not question whether the way resources have been allocated to certain projects is reasonable, or whether a local policy contributes to the sustainability of the city — or of the nation.

If a mayor or county commissioner can make everyone at the local council happy, allowing them to carry out policies that residents love, they can almost certainly expect a high approval rating. This is the irony of democracy.

A good example is a local government head who enjoyed an exceptionally high approval rating during their term, but was later found to have accrued huge debt for the local treasury.

Indeed, mayors and county commissioners are much luckier than presidents, premiers, ministers and other central government leaders, because the central government’s policy decisions always involve balancing competing aspects, as the scope of their responsibilities concern the entire nation.

In particular, the central government must take into account the effect of every policy on society, as well as external factors such as national defense, foreign policy, the national economy and international trade. Since the central government cannot limit their consideration to a single aspect, their policies often receive mixed reactions from the public.

If Taiwan’s central government leaders cared only about pleasing the electorate and were willing to cater to populism, perhaps they would have higher approval ratings. Nevertheless, they would also end up wasting national resources and making unsustainable plans — all of which would be detrimental to Taiwan’s future.