Lab-grown steaks, insects on the menu for future city dwellers

By Sophie Hares / Thomson Reuters Foundation, TEPIC, Mexico

Juicy laboratory-grown steaks and burgers made of plant-based meat could soon be tempting hardened carnivores scanning restaurant menus in the world’s biggest cities, as food producers explore fresh ways to feed booming populations.

With people pouring into cities across the developing world, rocketing demand for meat and dairy products will make it essential to find high-protein alternatives that have a lower environmental impact, some experts say.

“The food of the future, as we become more and more urban, will continue to be meat, but it won’t be meat from industrialized animal agriculture,” said Bruce Friedrich, executive director of the Washington-based Good Food Institute.

“It will be meat made from plants, and it will be meat grown in factories without farmers and slaughterhouses,” said Friedrich, who calculates that traditional meat will be eliminated in high-income nations by 2050.

Others predict bugs or high-protein algae such as spirulina will be high on the list of future foods, along with fish produced in deep-sea farms or vast urban warehouses.

However, with a 50 percent jump in agricultural production needed to support nearly 10 billion people by 2050 as climate change bites, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), more obvious solutions may lie in cutting calories and animal protein in the diets of the rich, making agriculture more efficient and reducing the one-third of food that is wasted.

About 80 percent of all agricultural land is dedicated to grazing or growing feed for animals, the FAO says. In addition, the livestock industry consumes 10 percent of the world’s freshwater, while generating methane and other planet-warming emissions and causing large-scale deforestation.

A handful of companies are racing to develop technology that could drastically reduce the price of so-called “cultured” or “clean” meat, grown from starter cells taken from live animals.

They say it could eventually be produced in urban “breweries,” would cost less than real meat and use 99 percent less land.

“Meat-eaters in a few years will be able to choose between traditional meat that includes animal suffering and non-animal suffering meat that is 100 percent meat, and resembles meat’s texture, taste and look,” said Yaron Bogin, chief executive of the Modern Agriculture Foundation in Israel.

Elsewhere, start-ups are using “cellular agriculture” to develop animal-free eggs, milk and fish.

San Francisco-based Hampton Creek wants to get the first clean meat product to consumers next year, but industry watchers and other companies say huge technological and regulatory hurdles mean it will take five years for the food to arrive in high-end restaurants, and a decade to reach mass-market consumers.

“You’ll be able to create food you can store and transport easily,” said Ido Savir, chief executive of Israel-based SuperMeat, whose cultured chicken will be kosher and halal.

The technology will help feed people in developing nations who now consume almost no meat or have a poor-quality diet, he added.

Big producers in the US$750 billion meat market are also looking at alternatives.

Top US meat processor Tyson Foods has set up a US$150 million fund to develop cheap, alternative protein sources and invested in plant-based meat company Beyond Meat.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates, Richard Branson and commodities giant Cargill have sunk money into California’s Memphis Meats, which is developing “clean” poultry, beef and pork.