Much worse than a few bad eggs

By Ben Goren

For a nation that has won international acclaim for the diversity of its cuisine and has built much of its tourist economy around its agri-culinary culture, a remarkable inertia exists in dealing with the growing and glaring contradiction between the mythos and reality of food production and preparation.

This month’s fipronil-tainted eggs scandal is the most recent of dozens of domestic health scares in recent years.

While politicians have learned the advantage of campaigning to restrict a possibly dangerous foreign food import, be it beef or pork for example, they are more passive over the obvious violations at home.

Reactions in these cases seem limited to asking how such incidents could happen and requesting not to paint every producer with the same brush.

Responses to the fipronil incident said that poultry farmers have limited insecticide knowledge and that the government should increase training.

Even when people put others at risk through their own ignorance, short-sightedness or greed, it seems that it is never their fault and that the government must shoulder the burden.

Violations are always the result of “a few bad apples” in the industry and not indicative of a culturally institutionalized contempt for consumers’ health, as evidenced by placing profitability over basic food standards and occupational safety.

If lax standards or unenforced regulations regarding the sanitary conditions of, and non-toxic ingredients in, food production are one of Taiwan’s “dirty secrets,” another is the unhygienic environment and methods used to prepare and serve food.

Reports emerged this week that 22 Taipei Summer Universiade staff suffered diarrhea after eating lunch boxes from a restaurant.

An inspection of the premises found trash cans without lids and ingredients left on the ground. The kitchen staff did not wear sanitary caps, and ventilation fans in the dining space were not clean.

From old lunch boxes donated to funeral homes being resold to elementary schools and food waste from large restaurants being picked off the street and reused to mass incidents of food poisoning or the use of tainted, illegally relabeled or out-of-date products, Taiwan has a toxic food culture it appears unwilling to regard as endemic or to systematically address.

A small island nation should in theory be highly cognizant of the need for a holistic approach to food production as a component of environmental protection and sustainability.

Every day hundreds of thousands of diners are handed a meal box in a plastic bag to carry away and a pair of bleached chopsticks.

When questioned, vendors inevitably cite customer convenience for automatically dispensing one-use plastic bags that will then have to be burned, buried or eventually find their way into the immediate environment, or the ocean.

While the government has signaled a rule change on the use of plastic bags to start next year, these measures are too timid and piecemeal to sufficiently or rapidly change food culture and operating methods.

A complete ban on all plastic bags for most everyday uses, and especially for food packaging, could and should be instituted and enforced with high penalties.

Taiwan could then market itself internationally as a plastic bag-free nation. If President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is seeking ways to make Taiwan visible in the international arena, then transforming the nation into a world leader of environmental protection is not only necessary in our Anthropocene period of rapid, harsh, and devastating climate change, but also good for business.