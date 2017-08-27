‘End-of-the-world’ factories fight to adapt in Macri’s Argentina

By Luc Cohen / Reuters, RIO GRANDE, Argentina

On a recent morning, workers wearing blue shirts and black gloves assembled digital television set-top boxes inside one of the world’s most unlikely factory towns.

Their employer, BGH SA, for nearly 40 years has been manufacturing consumer electronics here in Rio Grande, a city in the chilly island province of Tierra del Fuego at the far southern tip of Argentina.

Like dozens of factories that have taken root in this sparsely populated land of penguins and glaciers, BGH owes its survival to government tinkering.

Special tax breaks and high trade barriers have turned this remote outpost into the source of 90 percent of the air-conditioners, cellphones, TVs and microwaves sold in Argentina.

It has perhaps the most to lose as Argentine President Mauricio Macri works to modernize the nation’s closed economy.

The former businessman has already lifted some import restrictions and begun to unwind costly subsidies for electricity and other utilities, hitting electronics sales.

Tierra del Fuego, home to just 150,000 people, is feeling the sting. Amid a deep recession, it shed 6,000 jobs last year, a 13 percent drop that was the sharpest for any province.

Output has plunged at many of the area’s factories, including BGH. The Argentine company’s TV set-top box business has dwindled to a single assembly line, down from five a few years ago. Its laptop unit closed last year and the air-conditioner lines run a single shift per day, down from two earlier this year.

The company’s woes are emblematic of the pain rippling across Argentina’s wider industrial sector, where employment shrank by 4.6 percent — or 58,000 jobs — between November 2015 and May, according to Buenos Aires consultancy Elypsis.

The losses carry risks for Macri, whose 2015 presidential victory ended 12 years of populist rule.

Former Argentine president Cristina Fernandez’s welfare spending, electricity subsidies and industry protections were applauded by many poor and working class Argentines, but the measures generated inflation and pummeled public finances.

Macri has won plaudits from investors by winding down those distortions, but the policy shifts have generated some losers in the near-term, including factory workers left without jobs and families saddled with higher power bills.

How Argentines feel about the economic recovery that is underway will be crucial to the performance of Macri’s market-friendly “Let’s Change” coalition in October’s mid-term legislative elections.

“The government changed the rules of the game,” BGH consumer division executive director Diego Teubal said.

Emboldened by trade protections under the leftist Fernandez, the company invested in equipment and doubled its Rio Grande workforce to nearly 2,600 people.

Under Macri, BGH has slashed its payroll to just more than 1,000 workers and has begun importing some electronics from China.

“The idea that at some point that could change is always in the back of your mind,” Teubal said.

Nowhere are decades of interventionist policies more evident than in Tierra del Fuego, a mountainous, wind-swept archipelago often referred to as the “end of the world.”

Cut off from the mainland by the frigid Strait of Magellan, the region is divided between Argentina and Chile.

Worried about the military designs of its neighbor, Argentina in 1972 turned its portion of the main island into a special economic zone free of many taxes to lure people and businesses to settle there.